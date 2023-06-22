The Tracy Tritons swim team secured yet another team victory on Saturday, June 18, when they took down the Ripon Sea Lions on the road, 1434.5 to 986.5.
The Tritons turned in another impressive team effort and were led by five individual swimmers who swept all three of their events en route to the large margin of victory.
Jhala Darwazi got the party started in the girls 9-10 age group when she won the 100 yards individual medley with a time of 1:31.99. Darwazi added first place finishes in the 50 butterfly (44.00) and the 50 freestyle (33.69) to her collection on the day.
In the boys 7-8 age group, Jaxson Gonzales won all three of his events, two in the 25 and one in the 50. Gonzales finished first in the 50 free with a time of 39.57. He also took first in the 25 free (17.71) and the 25 butterfly (24.31).
Also in the boys, Caden Jimenez dominated the 13-14 age group by winning the 100 free (58.99), 50 free (26.21) and the 50 butterfly (28.38).
Kaylah Aguilar reigned supreme in the girls 15-16 with wins in the 100 free, 100 back and 50 free. Aguilar led off with a win in the 100 free with a time of 1:06.60. She clocked 1:13.68 and 28.78 in the 100 back and 50 free respectively for two more wins.
Also in the girls division, Kiera Kendrix won three of her individual heats in the 13-14 age group. She took home gold in the 50 back (35.39), 50 breast (38.91) and the 50 free (30.14).
Seven more Tritons then went on to win two of their three individual events, helping swing the team score firmly in the visitors’ favor. Armaan Gill impressed in the boys 9-10 with wins in the 100 individual medley (1:56.27) and 50 butterfly (46.94).
Jackson Hawkins scooped up two gold medals in the boys 11-12. He won the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:32.36 and the 50 butterfly (38.48). Jaden Abris also won the 100 individual medley (1:10.37) in the boys 13-14. He then added a win in the 50 breast (36.24).
Joe Mizuno continued shining in the boys 6 and under age group. He won the 50 free with a time of 52.46 and the 25 backstroke with a time of 29.12. Brayden Malcomson won the 100 free (1:26.90) and the 50 free (34.34) in the boys 9-10.
The last two double winners were in the boys 11-12 age group. Rick Banerjee won the 100 free (1:16.59) and the 50 breast (44.70) while Mohammad Zorba won the 50 back (39.93) and the 50 free (33.31).
Skylar Payne led off the large group of single event winners with a first-place finish in the 100 individual medley (1:17.89) in the girls 15-16 age group. In the boys 15-16, Philip Martin won the 50 free with a time of 25.75. Also in the boys, Julian Penrod-Holloway won the 100 free (56.59).
In the boys 17-18 age group, Steven Gudilano took home gold in the 50 free with a time of 24.16. Luke Alger won the 50 back heat with a time of 36.36 in the boys 13-14.
Kolby Adams won the 50 breast (46.83) in the girls 9-10. In the same age group, Alexis Gonzales won the 100 free with a time of 1:29.29. Elyse Young won the 50 back with a time of 42.73. In the boys 9-10, Tyler Jimenez won the 50 breast (50.91) and Rowen Vanderlipe won the 50 back (44.28).
Rocky Vanderlipe won out in the 6 and under 25 free with a time of 24.03. In the same age group, Addie Booe won the 50 free with a time of 1:12.30. Sophia Zorba took first in the girls 25 back with a time of 31.20.
In the 11-12 age group, Phoebe Martinez won the girls 100 free with a time of 1:09.32. Daisy Rourick won the 50 butterfly (36.48) in the girls 13-14. John Adams finished first in the 25 breast (23.97) in the boys 7-8.
