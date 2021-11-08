Tracy High’s volleyball team will open the California Interscholastic Federation state tournament on Tuesday with a match at Castilleja High in Palo Alto. The Bulldogs (19-6, 8-2 Tri-City Athletic League), runner up from Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2, go into the state tournament as the No. 10 seed in CIF Division 2. Castilleja (25-4, 8-0 West Bay – Skyline League), champion of Central Coast Section Division 5, is the No. 7 seed. The match begins at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday the Mountain House High girls tennis team will travel to Stockton to play for the SJS Division 4 title. The Mustangs, the No. 1 seed in SJS Division 4, face No. 3 Placer High of Auburn. The match begins at 2 p.m. at Oak Park in Stockton.
Starting playoffs this week will be the Kimball High football team. The Jaguars (9-1, 5-1 Valley Oak League) host Wood High (8-3, 3-2 Monticello Empire League) of Vacaville. Kimball is the No. 1 seed in SJS Division 4, and Wood is the No. 8 seed. Game time is 6 p.m. in Don Nicholson Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.