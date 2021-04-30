The crosstown volleyball matches between the West and Tracy high school girls and boys teams opened with a tribute to Christine Toon, the West High girls and boys coach who was known for 15 years of coaching high school girls volleyball, as well as building travel teams that kept players active in their sport year-round, and starting up a West boys team in 2019.
Toon, who died Sept. 25, 2020, from COVID-19, graduated from Tracy High in 1984 and went on to play volleyball at San Joaquin Delta College and then the University of Nevada, Reno. She coached volleyball and Tracy and West high schools, and also founded the Valley Rebels travel team for year-round players.
West’s new coach, Omar Musleh, scheduled the tribute in advance of Tuesday’s boys and girls matches. In addition to honoring her family members, including her mother, Linda Byer, and two of her children, Matthew and Lauren Toon, the tribute included remarks from Paulette Keeney, who recalled her times as Toon’s classmate and teammate at Tracy High, where Keeney was the setter and Toon was the outside hitter.
It was the foundation of a close friendship that continued for years afterward.
“Chris loved coaching. She put countless hours into coaching and she enjoyed every minute of it. She loved coaching almost as much as she loved her family,” said Keeney, who coaches softball at Tracy High and coached the West boys volleyball season this year.
“Whenever I had any issues or any problems I could always go to her and we could always talk it out, and she’d make me feel 100% better.”
She added that Toon, as a teacher and coach, set the foundation for athletes to find their potential, including formation of the boys team at West.
“She was working with these boys from the beginning and that’s how most of them learned their skills, is from her,” Keeney said. “She put this team together, and it’s just sad that she couldn’t be here to see this, but I know she’s watching.”
