At a time when the Tracy High football teams would be in the middle of their fall season, the recent relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions translated to teams getting out for pre-season workouts.
Tracy Unified School Districts other high schools, West and Kimball, also planned to get some of their teams out for practice this week.
“Other districts have opened up to do it, so our district was, ‘OK, let’s do it but let’s be sticking to our guidelines and all that,’” Tracy High head football coach and athletic director Matt Shrout said on Tuesday.
“We can throw the ball a little bit but we can’t be within 6 feet of each other, so we can’t hand it off. We can’t have a center-quarterback exchange.
The Sac-Joaquin Section has Dec. 7 as the date when practices can begin for football and cross country, with girls volleyball and girls and boys water polo beginning practice on Dec. 14. Games for most fall sports are slated to begin on Dec. 28 for the 10-week season, with cross country starting a week earlier and the first football games on Jan. 8. Most winter and spring sports will begin begin in March.
