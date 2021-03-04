More local sports teams got back onto the field this week as reports of COVID-19 infection rates continue to decrease.
Under the California Department of Public Health’s latest guidance, released on Feb. 19, athletes in high school sports like baseball, softball, football, soccer and water polo got the word that they could open up within the purple “widespread” tier of Governor Gavin Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, as long as their counties attained an infection rate of fewer than 14 people for every 100,000 residents.
Local teams got there on Tuesday, when the state health department reported 11.6 cases per-100,000, and teams wasted no time getting athletes back to practice. It’s not the same as before, with a long list of restrictions on how players and coaches can interact. Coaches also report that their competition schedules are constantly changing as leagues fine-tune their schedules and school districts figure out how to manage use of competition venues.
But after a year without competition, players are ready to return and work out the details as they go along.
“It’s definitely weird because we have to separate more and wear masks, but we’re happy, obviously, because we get to play finally, and hopefully we get to play out the whole season,” said Millennium High senior Anthony Gonzalez, a player on the Falcons baseball team. “We’re all really happy to play.”
Millennium’s baseball, softball and track and field teams have released schedules that have competition beginning later this month or in early April. Tracy High softball coach Paulette Keeney released a schedule that shows the Lady Bulldogs starting their season on March 16 against Lincoln High of Stockton, with the annual Nor Cal Classic Tournament tentatively schedule for the second week of April. Other teams report that they will start playing next week, or at least by the end of March.
Millennium High softball coach Christopher Moore – who started as the Falcons new coach last year only to see the season end abruptly because of the COVID-19 quarantines – said that even an eight-game schedule at this point is enough to generate enthusiasm on his team. The team usually has 24 or more games, plus playoffs.
“We’re officially in-season. Our first game is March 30 and our last game is April 29,” Moore said. “It’s a really short season, but I think for what it’s worth, it’s better than nothing at this point. Some of these girls are returning players from last year and they’re seniors now. Can you imagine if they lost their junior and senior seasons?”
Millennium senior softball player Hannah Reyes had been accustomed to year-round sports, including volleyball and basketball.
“It’s good to be back on the field playing any sport. It’s kind of tough adjusting. I haven’t played sports in a year,” she said, adding that some of her softball teammates have a head start on the season.
“I’d say probably about half of our team is playing travel right now. I’m not personally, so I, along with the players who haven’t been keeping their arms in shape, am a little rusty, but our team will probably be in pretty good shape once we start playing games.”
In addition to those players who belong to travel teams, coaches have been allowed to lead outdoor conditioning workouts, again with restrictions on how players and coaches can interact. Others waited until they got the go-ahead from the state, county and their school districts for a full reopening.
“I know it’s been different for everyone,” said Mountain House baseball coach Stephen Gatehouse, who brought his team back on Tuesday for the first time in nearly a year. “For me, to be quite honest, the bang for the buck, to just come out and just run, was just not there for me. I have family members that are high-risk, so I didn’t want to start any sooner than I needed to.”
“A lot of the guys have been working out on their own as it is, and a lot of guys have been traveling out of state to play, so I wasn’t pushing the envelope on just coming out to condition.”
Once they were back the players were ready to re-establish bonds with their Mustang teammates.
“It feels great to be back. I missed being out here,” said Mountain House senior Taylor Yuki. “We get to compete together for four years. This is the team that I want to go to the championships with, so hopefully we’ll be able to play championships this year.”
He figured it wouldn’t take long for the team to get back into its rhythm.
“It just started, and we haven’t seen each other for so long, so it’s a little quiet right now, but hopefully soon we’ll start talking and being a team again.”
