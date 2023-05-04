mhhs wac singles

Mountain House High sophomores Aadi Rajan (left) and Eidan Mercado (right) pictured after facing each other in the WAC singles tournament final for the second year running. 

Mountain House High sophomore Eidan Mercado stayed perfect on his Western Athletic Conference (WAC) singles championship match visits as he defeated teammate and fellow sophomore Aadi Rajan 2-0 (6-3, 6-2) to clinch his second title in as many years last Thursday in Los Banos.

This was also the second year running in which Mercado and Rajan faced each other for all the marbles in WAC and the third straight year when the singles final was an all-Mountain House affair.

