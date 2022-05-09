Tennis: Mountain House breezes into section finals
The Mountain House tennis team will have an opportunity to win the first boys sectional championship in the school’s sports history on Wednesday after crushing the Nevada Union Miners 9-0 on Monday afternoon in the California Interscholastic Federation Division 4 playoff final four.
Following in the footsteps of their girl counterparts — who won the school’s first ever sectional championship outright in the fall under head coach Andy Su — the boys team moved a step closer to creating more history for Mountain House under Su’s tutelage with a hard fought but convincing sweep.
It wasn’t easy at times. The visitors and the weather conditions posed fierce challenges, but the Mustangs showed resilience and determination to come out on top. Hunger befitting the division’s No. 1 seed.
“We played O.K. today but the job is not done,” Su said of his team’s performance after the matches concluded. “We need to be on top of our game to win on Wednesday.”
Individual team No. 1 seed Aadi Rajan had a battle on his hands against a stylistically uncomfortable opponent but came out on top for the Mustangs on court one. The freshman expertly adjusted to the size disadvantage and his opponent’s unorthodox serve en route to taking the game 2-0 (6-2, 6-3).
At No. 2, the reigning Western Athletic Conference champion Eidan Mercado battled through some challenges in the first set to take down his respective rival 2-0 (6-3, 6-1) following an outstanding second set.
Senior Shuv Chakravarty had the most challenging match of all. Overcoming some injury issues and in-game adversity, the Mustangs No. 3 won 2-0 (6-4, 6-4).
Su dubbed Mustangs’ No. 6, Manas Mantri, as the Player of the Day as Mantri dominated his opponent in a 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) shutout to close out the singles for the hosts. In the doubles, two of the three Mustangs teams secured shutout straight sets victories.
The Mustangs now advance to the sectional finals against Oakdale, with the neutral venue yet to be confirmed.
