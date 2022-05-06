The No. 1 seeded Mountain House varsity tennis team entered their opening postseason matchup against the No. 8 Pioneer Patriots on Thursday at full steam, crushing their visitors 9-0.
The Mustangs breezed through the regular season undefeated and evidently wanted to set the bar as high as possible in their premiere California Interscholastic Federation Division Four playoff outing.
The hosts did so in impressive fashion, sweeping both the singles and doubles events in straight sets. In the singles, the Mustangs players dropped only three total games with four of the wins being shutouts.
Mountain House No. 1 Aadi Rajan won his contest against the opposing lead 2-0 (6-0, 6-0). Rajan did well to adapt to his opponent's strong forehand on the fly and overcame the challenge with flying colors.
“I thought the whole team played really well today,” head coach Andy Su told the Tracy Press in the aftermath. “We are already focused and looking forward to our next match.”
Mustangs No. 2 and reigning Western Athletic Conference singles champion Eidan Mercado cruised to a 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) win of his own without ever breaking much of a sweat. Mercado’s pace and strength on the baseline was visibly overwhelming for his opponent. Overall, the hosts completely outmatched the Patriots.
No.’s 3 and 4, Sreeram Ranga and Daniel Zhang, too won their first round matchups 2-0 (6-0, 6-0) respectively. The only Mustangs to be challenged and drop games in the singles were Manas Mantri and Pranav Sundar. Mantri won his match 2-0 (6-1, 6-1). Sundar won 2-0 (6-0, 6-1).
In the doubles, the Mustangs recorded two shutouts in straight sets. The Mountain House No. 1 seed of Zuhair Mughal and Jerry Li won 2-0 (6-0, 6-0). The No. 3 seeded team of Sridhar Makkena and Sankalp Rawookar won their match with the same scoreline.
Ayush Sheth and Gautham Chandra were the most challenged Mustangs on the day as they were forced to shift through the gears ever so slightly to record their 2-0 (6-2, 6-3) doubles victory.
Mountain House will host their second round matchup on Monday. The Mustangs are set to face the No. 5 seed, Nevada Union High.
