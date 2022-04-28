Mountain House student-athletes Eidan Mercado (left) and Aadi Rajan (right) after their WAC singles championship match at Mountain House High School.
Mountain House High freshman Eidan Mercado was up 1-0 in sets but down 5-1 in the second against fellow Mustang freshman and No. 1 seed Aadi Rajan on Thursday in Mountain House. It looked like this Western Athletic Conference singles final was about to go down to the wire and that’s when Mercado flipped the switch.
Seeded at No. 2, Mercado won five straight games to make it 6-5 and serve for the championship. It was truly an enthralling game of tennis between two very equally skilled players and fierce gusts of wind. Rajan would not give in easily but couldn’t avoid the defeat. Mercado won 2-0 (6-4, 7-6).
“The wind was definitely a big factor in determining who will come out on top,” Mercado told the Tracy Press after his win. “We gave it our all though and I think we both played really well.”
The first set was eerily similar in terms of early and late momentum swings. Mercado built a 5-2 lead before Rajan climbed back into the game to make it 5-4. Mercado managed to clinch the opening frame after a tight game that was decided by advantages.
In the second, Rajan brushed off his first set woes and jumped out to a commanding 5-1 lead. After dropping the fifth game, Mercado looked frustrated and almost a little resigned, having an animated conversation within himself. All signs were pointing towards a deciding set at the Mountain House tennis courts. All before Mercado did the unthinkable.
The comeback was remarkable. Unforced errors started creeping in here and there for Rajan and you could almost see the momentum shift from one side of the court to the other. All of a sudden, Rajan could not keep anything in play while Mercado couldn’t miss.
But down 6-5, Rajan battled bravely to break Mercado’s serve and send the second set into a tiebreak.
The tiebreak was just as much of a back and forth as the rest of the game. The freshman duo were far and away the bar setters in the WAC this season. Mercado was just a little more relentless and clinched the championship with a 7-4 game in the tiebreak.
The increase in level of competition from Tuesday to Thursday was impressive to see as Mercado and Rajan cruised through the preliminary rounds to meet in the final.
“We had practice in between the semi-final and today so we had a chance to get closer to each other,” Rajan said of his preparation for facing a teammate. “We have obviously played together before so we got a chance to try and figure out what each other’s tactics would be.”
The WAC crown will remain in Mountain House for another year and head coach Andy Su was ever so pleased.
“I’m proud of both of them and how they played,” Su told the Tracy Press after the final. “They both competed and I am very happy for both of them reaching this stage and for (Eidan) Mercado for the win. It was a good match.”
