Mountain House played host to the Western Athletic Conference singles tennis championships on Tuesday, April 26, where two Mustangs freshman standouts breezed through to the finals without dropping a single set.
Overall number one and two seeds Aadi Rajan and Eidan Mercado were branded as “superstars” by head coach Andy Su following their performances earlier this week. And the pair certainly had that aura about them on their respective routes to the singles final – set to take place at the same venue on Thursday morning.
Rajan and Mercado both kicked off their Monday morning with a first round bye before beginning to put opponents to the sword in the quarter-finals. Rajan took on Beyer’s Matt Davis and won 2-0 (6-1, 6-0). Mercado squared off against Eduardo Ramirez of Ceres and won a quick 2-0 (6-0, 1-0) with his opponent forced to retire in the second set.
In the semis, Rajan was no match for Jayden Todd of Los Banos, sweeping his opponent 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) and securing his place in the final without breaking much of a sweat.
Mercado had the biggest challenge on paper as he faced the reigning champion, teammate and this year’s No. 3 seed Shuv Chakravarty. In the end, Mercado didn’t do much worse than Rajan as he took care of his semi-final in similarly dominant fashion, winning 2-0 (6-0, 6-2).
Thursday’s final match between the pair of sensational Mustangs freshmen is set to be an enthralling duel in the WAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.