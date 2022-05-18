Mountain House’s star freshmen Eidan Mercado and Aadi Rajan continued their standout debut seasons by reaching the semi-finals of the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin-Section Division 2 tennis tournament on Monday and Tuesday in Roseville.
Western Athletic Conference champion and runner-up respectively, Mercado and Rajan dominated the league before bringing home Mountain House’s second ever sectional title in any sport in the team tourney in Stockton last week.
Heading into the individual sectionals, the always composed Mercado was seeded at No.3, while Rajan went into the competition unseeded. And in the end – on the opposite sides of the bracket – they were ever so close to meeting in the final once again.
Over the course of the two-day event, Mercado cruised through his first two opponents on Monday. The WAC champion won his first-round matchup 2-0 (6-1, 6-0) and followed it up with another 2-0 (6-2, 6-2) in the second to advance into the final four.
Rajan also cooly took care of his own business on day one, taking down the No. 4 seed in dominant fashion – 2-0 (6-0, 6-2) – to start. Rajan secured his semi-final berth with a 2-0 (6-2, 6-4) win in the second round.
Back for more on Tuesday, the two Mustangs put up a valiant effort but both fell short of the championship game. Mercado battled hard but tasted a rare defeat in the semi-final at the hands of the No. 2 seed, 2-0 (3-6, 4-6). Rajan was up against the No. 1 seed and fell comprehensively in a 2-0 (0-6, 0-6) shutout.
Despite coming up short, the level of tennis shown by both freshmen this season bodes extremely well for the future on the Mountain House courts under head coach Andy Su’s tutelage.
In the doubles, the No. 4 seeded team of senior Shuv Chakravarty and sophomore Daniel Zhang also advanced to the semi-finals on Monday but suffered a 2-0 (2-6, 4-6) defeat at the hands of the No. 1 seed from Manteca on Tuesday.
