The Mountain House High boys tennis team took sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) standings when they defeated the fellow undefeated Beyer High Patriots 8-1 last Thursday on the road to improve to 7-0 (12-0 overall).

Elsewhere, the Mustangs dominated with sophomore Eidan Mercado setting the tone against the previously undefeated Juan Pablo Padillo of the Patriots at No. 1 singles. Mercado struggled a little early but went on to win the last nine straight games of the match to win 6-2, 6-0.

