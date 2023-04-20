The Mountain House High boys tennis team took sole possession of the No. 1 spot in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) standings when they defeated the fellow undefeated Beyer High Patriots 8-1 last Thursday on the road to improve to 7-0 (12-0 overall).
Elsewhere, the Mustangs dominated with sophomore Eidan Mercado setting the tone against the previously undefeated Juan Pablo Padillo of the Patriots at No. 1 singles. Mercado struggled a little early but went on to win the last nine straight games of the match to win 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 2, sophomore and co-captain Aadi Rajan took care of business against Ryan Moore. Rajan lost the opening game of the match before winning the next 12 straight to win 6-1, 6-0.
The match of the day went to junior captain Daniel Zhang who dominated Beyer’s Matt Davis, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles. Zhang also received the Player of the Match award from head coach Andy Su.
Junior Zuhair Mughal moved up to No. 4 singles due to the absence of senior veteran Pranav Sundar, but still won easily 6-0, 6-2.
Sophomore Nathan Zachariah was the only Mustang to lose his match as he made his singles debut at No. 5, filling in for the absent senior Pranav Sundar and fellow sophomore Dhruv Jena. Zachariah had a tough time against a very solid Adrian Fuentes of Beyer, losing 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 6 singles, also playing singles for the first time, was freshman Aprameya Rao -- who came back from 4-1 down in the second set and won a very tough match 6-4, 6-4. That win was also the fifth point for the Mustangs which clinched the victory.
The doubles teams of sophomore Parthiv Algubelli and senior Aarya Vishnu (No. 1) and juniors Rishi Patel and Tanish Tyagi (No. 2) won their matches relatively easily. Algubelli and Vishnu won 6-2, 6-3, while Patel and Tyagi won 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 3 doubles, the team of sophomore Andy Su Jr. and freshman Anirudh Baskar jumped on top early and won the first set 6-1. They were cruising in the second set, leading 5-3, until a brief lapse allowed Beyer to tie the score at 5-5.
Baskar and Su buckled down with encouragement from their teammates and won the next two games and the match 7-5 with some solid shot making.
The Mustangs then improved to 8-0 in WAC when they faced the Patriots again, this time at home, on Monday. Mountain House did one better this time around, sweeping Beyer 9-0.
Mercado played at No. 2 singles this time around and won with a near flawless performance, 6-0, 6-0.
Rajan won the match of the day jumping up to No. 1 singles. The second-year player went head-to-head in a tough battle against Beyer’s Padilla and won the first set with relative ease before dropping the second 7-6.
In the third set, the scoreboard read 2-2 to start before Rajan was able to regroup and control the rest of the frame, winning 6-2 for the game.
The Mustangs won all three of their doubles matches in straight sets.
Mountain House clinched their fourth league title in a row when they defeated Lathrop High 9-0 on Wednesday, ending the regular season campaign undefeated (10-0) and with the number of consecutive WAC wins since joining back in 2018 now at 45.
