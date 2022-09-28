Last week, on Sept. 19, the Mountain House High girls’ and boys’ tennis head coach Andy Su reached a big milestone in his career by earning his 100th overall victory since taking over the program in 2018.
Su coached the girls’ team to a comprehensive 9-0 victory over the Pacheco Panthers on the day, also marking the 57th straight Western Athletic Conference (WAC) win for the Lady Mustangs since Su took over -- and fifth straight to start this season.
Speaking to the Tracy Press about his accomplishments, Su said: “Other than numerical milestones, they mean very little to me. My goal is to help these kids become better tennis players and better people. No matter how many wins I get, that goal never changes. My mindset is the same at every practice.”
Since then, the Lady Mustangs have recorded wins 101 and 102 for Su and are on the verge of 60 straight in WAC after beating both the Ceres Bulldogs and Lathrop Spartans 9-0 in back-to-back matches.
Mountain House 9 Pacheco 0
It was a dark and rainy day. Many of the players did not even have their uniforms as they thought the match was going to be postponed. But when their coach emailed, they showed up.
The Mountain House Lady Mustangs Varsity Tennis Team traveled south to Pacheco High on Monday to face the Lady Panthers in a Western Athletic Conference match.
While the weather was questionable (forecast varied from 40-90% chance of rain) and it rained intermittently throughout the match, the outcome of the match was never in question.
The Lady Mustangs continued to stay hot and beat the Lady Panthers 9-0, losing only 10 games in total (and winning 108). Akuokor Sai continued her solid play at No. 5 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0. Her sister Akweley Sai also won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6 singles.
All three doubles teams won 6-0, 6-0 as well.
Mountain House 9 Lathrop 0
The team then traveled east on Sept. 26 to Manteca Park Tennis Center to take on the Lady Spartans of Lathrop High.
Missing current No. 1 super sophomore Anisha Pandey and No.3 senior veteran Lizzie Su, the Lady Mustangs were still able to win convincingly over the Lady Spartans, 9-0.
All matches were won in straight sets and four of them ended with Mountain House winning 6-0, 6-0.
The closest matches today were at No. 5 singles where Akweley Sai won a tough match 6-4, 6-1, and at No. 3 doubles where sophomore Katelyn Ky and freshman Ragni Maheshwari won 6-1, 6-3.
The Lady Mustangs end the first half of the regular season 7-0 (1st place in the WAC) and will start the second half at home on Wednesday against Johansen.
