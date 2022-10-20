Mountain House High’s boys’ and girls’ tennis head coach Andy Su has won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Coach of the Year award for the second year running.
In the school’s 9-year history, Su is responsible for the only two CIF SJS section championship banners that are currently hanging up at the school. He coached the Lady Mustangs to the first last fall before clinching the second with the boys program earlier this year after another dominant campaign.
Reflecting on his accomplishment, Su said: “I’m honored to be recognized again out of so many great coaches in our section. I’m also thankful to have been able to work with some wonderful student athletes over the last few years.”
Su reached another milestone earlier this season when the Lady Mustangs’ 9-0 victory over Pacheco back in September marked his 100th win as head of both the boys’ and girls’ programs. The ladies’ team is also currently on a run of 65 straight Western Athletic Conference wins.
Having already cemented his place in the Mountain House history books, Su and his tennis programs are not showing signs of slowing down.
The Lady Mustangs are well on their way to repeating as WAC league champions this season, currently sitting at 13-0 with one match left before the singles and doubles postseason tournaments commence next week.
Mountain House 9, Lathrop 0
The Mountain House High Lady Mustangs varsity tennis team hosted the Lady Spartans of Lathrop High on Wednesday in the last regular season match for both teams.
It was also Senior Night for the Mustangs and the last home regular season match for our 5 seniors.
Mountain House won the match 9-0 and with the victory, clinched their 5th consecutive Western Athletic Conference league championship and completed the 5th consecutive undefeated season. In those five years, Mountain House went 66-0 in WAC play.
The Mustangs controlled and won all the matches in straight sets, including 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles by senior captain Malvika Seth and at No. 1 doubles by sophomore superstars Akweley and Akuokor Sai.
The closest match was at No. 6 singles where senior Jannat Baig was playing singles for the first time in her high school career. She won the first set 6-2 but could not close out the second set when she was leading 5-4 or 6-5.
In the tiebreaker, however, after losing the second point, she re-grouped and won the next 6 to win the match.
Next week, some of the top players on the team will travel to Los Banos for the league singles and doubles championships. The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs will likely start the week after on Monday, Oct. 31, where Mountain House will have a chance to repeat as sectional champions (the brackets have not been released as of yet).
