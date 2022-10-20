Mountain House High’s boys’ and girls’ tennis head coach Andy Su has won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Coach of the Year award for the second year running.

In the school’s 9-year history, Su is responsible for the only two CIF SJS section championship banners that are currently hanging up at the school. He coached the Lady Mustangs to the first last fall before clinching the second with the boys program earlier this year after another dominant campaign.

