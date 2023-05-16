Contributed by Andy Su
The No. 2 seed Mountain House High School Mustangs boys tennis team traveled north to Roseville to take on the No. 1 seed Granite Bay Grizzlies in the CIF SJS Division 2 Championship Match on Friday, May 12.

The No. 2 seed Mountain House High School Mustangs boys tennis team traveled north to Roseville to take on the No. 1 seed Granite Bay Grizzlies in the CIF SJS Division 2 Championship Match on Friday, May 12.
The Grizzlies dominated the first four matches to take a 4-0 lead. Even sophomore captain Aadi Rajan and back-to-back Western Athletic Conference (WAC) champion Eidan Mercado could only win a total of three games in their matches as the Mustangs lost 8-1.
They both lost in straight sets as Rajan fell 6-2, 6-1 against Roshan Murugesh at No. 1 singles. Mercado lost by the exact same margin against Yoshan Murugesh at No .2.
The Mustangs fought back at No. 5 with an inspired performance from junior Zuhair Mughal who won one of the best matches of his career, 6-0, 6-0.
The Grizzlies clinched the championship when they defeated the Mustangs No. 1 doubles team of seniors Charan Battula and Aarya Vishnu, 6-3, 6-3.
The No. 3 doubles team of sophomore Nathan Zachariah and freshman Anirudh Baskar also lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.
The Mustangs battled hard at No. 6 singles with sophomore Dhruv Jena, but eventually lost 2-6, 6-4, 3-6.
The closest match of the day took place at No. 2 doubles where sophomores Andy Su Jr. and Parthiv Algubelli won the first set 6-4 but lost the second set 6-3.
The third set was a 10-point tiebreaker (tiebreaker was required instead of a full set because the match had already been decided) and it was a back-and-forth battle with the Mustangs duo taking an early 7-5 lead.
However, four quick errors by the Mustangs gave the Grizzlies a 9-7 lead and two match points.
The Mustangs fought back with some powerful forehands by Algubelli to get back ahead at 10-9 and get a match point of their own. Unfortunately, though, some big serves and shots by the Grizzlies forced three consecutive errors from Mountain House and gave Granite Bay the 8th point.
"It was not the result that we wanted but I am proud of my team for fighting valiantly against a powerhouse from Granite Bay," said head coach Andy Su.
While that ends the season for most of these Mustangs, Mercado, Rajan, Sundar and Zhang will be traveling back to Roseville this week to represent Mountain House and compete in the individual sectionals where Mercado, Rajan and Zhang were all semifinalists last year.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
