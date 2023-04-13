The Mountain House High boys tennis team continued creating Western Athletic Conference (WAC) and school history as they recorded their 40th straight league win since joining the division back in 2019 on Monday.
Head coach Andy Su’s Mustangs did it in a way they only know how — a 9-0 sweep over the Johansen High Vikings to improve to 5-0 in WAC play on the season.
The Mustangs left no doubts in Modesto and really set the tone through Eidan Mercado and Pranav Sundar at No. 1 and No. 2 singles respectively with both winning their matches 6-0, 6-0.
The top duo were the only two singles players not to drop a game for the visitors. However, the rest of the matches were pretty straight forward in favor of the visitors too. Zuhair Mughal won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Dhruv Jena won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. Parthiv Algubelli had arguably the toughest match, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5. Aarya Vishnu won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.
The Mustangs also dominated the doubles with Andy Su Jr. and Sid Sanegepalli taking care of business 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. Tanish Tyagi and Rishi Patel were the third clean sweep of the day for the visitors, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Aprameya Rao and Nathan Zachariah won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Mountain House then rolled over the Tigers of Los Banos on the road, 9-0, on Wednesday to snatch their sixth straight WAC and 11th overall win.
The reigning WAC singles champion Mercado continued leading the way for the Mustangs with a dominant showing at No. 1 singles in a 6-0, 6-0 win. He was the only Mustang on the day to not drop a single game.
Aadi Rajan returned to the fold at No. 2 singles and won his match 6-2, 6-1. Daniel Zhang also came back into action at No. 3, winning his match 6-1, 6-1. Elsewhere in the singles, Sundar, Mughal and Jena too took care of business in straight sets with neither dropping more than two games at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively.
The doubles action was a lot more competitive than usual, though the visitors still got out of their matches largely unscathed.
Algubelli and Vishnu took the reigns at No. 1 and won 6-4, 6-2. Charan Battula joined forces with Tyagi at No. 2 to win 6-2, 6-3. Anirudh Baskar teamed up with Zachariah at No. 3 to win 6-4, 6-2 — keeping the Mustangs steam train rolling full speed ahead.
