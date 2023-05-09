The Mountain House High boys tennis team made easy work of the Woodcreek High Timberwolves on Monday, winning 8-1 to book their place in the second round of the CIF SJS Division 2 playoffs.
Seeded at No. 2, the Mustangs have home court advantage up until a potential section championship game which would take place at a neutral venue.
Mountain House welcomed the No. 7 seed into town for their post season opener – after getting a bye in the first round. However, it was not much of a welcome as all but one of the matches were decided in straight sets in favor of the hosts.
The Mustangs took care of business in the singles – one through five – with relative ease. Back-to-back Western Athletic Conference (WAC) singles champion Eidan Mercado set the tone with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2. Two-time WAC singles tournament finalist Aadi Rajan also won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1.
No Mustang in the top five singles lost more than three games in a match. Daniel Zhang took care of business, winning 6-1, 6-2 at No.4. Pranav Sundar won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4. Zuhair Mughal won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5.
The only loss of the day came in the lone three setter of the afternoon as Dhruv Jena fell at No. 6. Jena opened the game with a big 6-3 win in the first set but could not hold off Woodcreek’s Caden McDonald in the second. Close to wrapping the game up, Jena lost 7-6 to send the match into a tiebreak which McDonald went on to win 10-7.
Addressing his team’s performance afterwards, head coach Andy Su was pleased but is still expecting more. He said: “We played well but the job is not done. We need to be much better on Wednesday against Rodriguez.”
The Mustangs encountered a bit more competition in the doubles. Though they won all three matches in straight sets, only Anirudh Baskar and Nathan Zachariah at No. 3 managed a clean sweep in their 6-0, 6-0 win.
At No. 1, Parthiv Algubelli and Andy Su Jr. won 6-2, 6-4. At No. 3, Tanish Tyagi and Rishi Patel secured a hard fought 6-4, 6-3 win.
The Mustangs will face No. 3 Rodriguez High on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
In the D2 first round last Thursday, No. 11 West High lost 9-0 to the No. 5 Bella Vista.
