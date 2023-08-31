Contributed by Andy Su
The Mountain House (MH) Lady Mustangs varsity tennis team traveled north to Sacramento on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to take on the Lady Lions of McClatchy High.
Updated: September 1, 2023 @ 7:42 am
It was a battle between the newest high school in the section in Mountain House versus the oldest in McClatchy.
The temperature was close to 100 degrees at the start and these young Lady Mustangs battled hard in the heat to secure their first win of the season. The final score read 6-3.
At No. 1 singles, junior co-captain Anisha Pandey, battling some injuries, could not overcome the powerful strokes of McClatchy No. 1 Katelyn Guuo. At No. 2 singles, super freshman Ishita Ahellaya jumped ahead early, winning the first set 6-3 against McClatchy’s Kylie Fong -- but faded in the heat, losing the second set 6-2 and the third set tiebreaker 10-6.
Junior co-captain Anya Palsson got the Mustangs on the board first by winning 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles with a dominant performance and was also awarded the Player of the Match award by head coach Andy Su.
Junior Akuokor Sai followed suit with a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles and senior Sehjal Nival won her match at No. 3 singles, 6-0, 6-3.
After senior Akhila Maganti won her match 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6 singles, Mountain House had a solid 4-2 lead after the singles competition was concluded.
Junior Akweley Sai and sophomore Shreya Wunnuva wasted little time and clinched the fifth and deciding point -- and the match -- for the Mustangs when they beat McClatchy’s No. 1 doubles team 6-2, 6-2.
The No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams both went to the third set with Mountain House winning at No. 2 and McClatchy winning at No. 3.
"I'm pleased with the effort today, but we have a lot to improve on to be able to compete with the top teams in the section," Su said after the game.
Since then, the Mustangs lost 6-3 at home to Whitney on Monday, Aug. 28 and took down Rodriguez, in Fairfield, 5-4 on Wednesday, Aug. 30. They will conclude their pre-season against Central Catholic at home on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
