By Andy Su
For the Tracy Press
The Mountain House High Lady Mustangs varsity tennis doubles teams of Lizzie Su and Malvika Seth, and Akweley and Akuokor Sai traveled south to Los Banos on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for the end of year league Western Athletic Conference (WAC) doubles championships.
The WAC all-league selections were announced in the morning and four Mustangs were selected: Seth, Su, Anisha Pandey, and Anya Palsson.
Doubles action started soon after. First up were the sophomore sensations, the Sai twins who drew the No. 3 seed from Beyer High in the first round. The twins battled hard and controlled the match from the start, winning 6-3, 6-1.
Seth and Su, the defending WAC doubles champions and the No. 1 seed in the tournament, had no trouble beating the No. 2 team from Lathrop High 6-0, 6-1.
In the quarterfinals, the Sai’s continued their solid play and beat the No. 1 team from Lathrop 6-2, 6-0. Seth and Su got the No. 1 Ceres team in the quarterfinals and beat them soundly 6-0, 6-1.
Moving on to the semifinals, Seth and Su continued to dominate their opponents from Johansen, winning 6-1, 6-0. In their first three matches, the pair lost a total of three games.
The Sai twins took on the powerful No. 2 seed of Hailey Moore and Melina Mejia from Los Banos. In a back-and-forth first set, the twins finally won it in a tiebreaker 7-6. Although Mountain House had an early lead in the second set, Los Banos battled back and won 6-3.
In the third set, during the fifth game, with the score tied at 2-2, Akuokor rolled her ankle after hitting a serve and fell to the ground. Unable to put any weight on the injured leg, Mountain House had to forfeit the match, with Los Banos moving on to the finals to meet the No. 1 seeded Mustangs.
For the second year in a row, and four of the last five, Mountain House and Los Banos met in the doubles finals as the top two seeds.
Seth and Su continued their dominant ways early, winning the first set 6-0. Just when the pair thought the finish was in sight, the "wheels" fell off and the Los Banos duo rose to the occasion, winning the next seven games in a row.
Like a heavyweight boxing match, the two teams traded punches in the third set. Mountain House took an early 3-1 lead, but Los Banos stormed back and tied it at 3-3. The seventh game got to deuce, and Mountain House escaped due to a Los Banos error.
Another loose game by the Mustangs and solid play by Los Banos tied the match up at 4-4. With the sunlight disappearing rapidly, Mountain House played a solid game to get to 5-4, breaking Mejia's service game and giving senior captain Seth the chance to serve for the match.
After a missed volley put Mountain House behind 15-30 in the 10th game, Seth settled herself and fired three of her best serves of the day to clinch the match and the championship.
It was the second consecutive league doubles championship for Seth and a third straight for Su (who won with Cheon Delacruz when they were sophomores).
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.