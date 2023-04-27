Mountain House High sophomores Eidan Mercado and Aadi Rajan will come full circle on Thursday when they face each other in the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) singles tournament championship game – just as they did last year.
The duo famously dominated their competition last spring before Mercado went on to snatch the title in a 2-0 (6-4, 7-6) win over his teammate.
Mercado took the league by storm in his freshman year. He entered this season as the No. 1 seed in WAC. Rajan held the No. 2 spot heading into Tuesday’s tournament in Los Banos and Mustangs junior Daniel Zhang was seeded at No. 3.
Mercado set the tone early as he won both of his opening round matches 6-0, 6-0 to cruise into the semifinals. Rajan and Zhang also advanced with relative comfort as they dropped a total of three games combined over four matches to enter the final four.
In the semis, Mercado faced off against Beyer’s Juan Pablo Padilla. Padilla was the No. 4 seed and was undefeated this spring until facing Mercado earlier in the season during a team match. Mercado went on to hand him yet another loss, this time 6-2, 6-0 to book his return ticket to the grand finale.
Rajan and Zhang battled it out in the other semi with Rajan able to take control of the match around the midpoint of the first set. Rajan went on to take the first 6-1 and won nine of the last 10 games to take the match with a 6-1 win in the second – setting up an all-Mustangs championship game for the third year running.
The title match is set for April 27 as Rajan will be looking to avenge last year’s loss against Mercado while six other Mustangs compete in the WAC doubles tournament, also in Los Banos.
