It was an almost perfect afternoon for tennis on Monday. The temperature was warm, and the wind was unusually calm for Mountain House as the Lady Mustangs, winners of the last five league championships and the 2021 sectional championship, hosted the Lady Spartans of Lathrop High.
The Lady Mustangs' strong play continued throughout the match as they came out 9-0 winners.
It was the 69th consecutive league win for the girls’ team since head coach Andy Su took over in 2018.
The hosts won most of the matches handily. The Mustangs won at No. 2 singles through No. 3 doubles (eight straight matches) with a combined score of 96 games to 8. The No. 1 doubles team of junior Akweley Sai and sophomore Shreya Wunnuva continued to dominate their opponents with powerful serves and volleys in a 6-0, 6-1 win.
The one big surprise was at No. 1 singles where junior co-captain Anisha Pandey struggled in the first set while leading 2-1 and lost the next 5 games to lose the set 6-2 to Lathrop’s Madi Romero.
A change in strategy in the second and third set helped Pandey regain her composure and confidence and she was able to win both with relative ease 6-1, 6-2 to take the match.
At No. 2, Ishita Ahellaya won 6-0, 6-0. Akuokor Sai mirrored Ahellaya’s score in her matchup at No. 3. Sehjal Nival played a near perfect match in her 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 4 singles.
Akhila Maganti and Anya Palsson both recorded 6-1, 6-0 wins at No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively.
Elsewhere in the doubles, Neha Bhaskarabhotla and Greeshma Thoketa left no doubts with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2. Kayva Nigam and Gauri Krishna dropped just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3.
