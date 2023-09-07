After recording a winning start to their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign on Tuesday, Mountain House High girls tennis head coach Andy Su found one more gap in the schedule to squeeze in a tough challenge for his Mustangs.

The players had to turn around quickly and face a strong Gregori High program just under 24 hours after defeating Pacheco 9-0 in the league opener.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.