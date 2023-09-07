After recording a winning start to their Western Athletic Conference (WAC) campaign on Tuesday, Mountain House High girls tennis head coach Andy Su found one more gap in the schedule to squeeze in a tough challenge for his Mustangs.
The players had to turn around quickly and face a strong Gregori High program just under 24 hours after defeating Pacheco 9-0 in the league opener.
With a young team at his disposal, Su knows that the players need all the high-level experience they can get in order to continue the program’s tremendous success and make another deep playoff run.
As expected, the Jaguars provided a worthy challenge and left Mountain House narrow 5-4 victors. However, the Mustangs held their own and have plenty to be encouraged about ahead of the resumption of WAC play on Thursday.
Su showed further optimism after revealing that Gregori returned 10 of the 12 players that beat the Mustangs 5-4 last year. Meanwhile, the Mustangs lost 5 of their 12 starters.
At No. 1 singles, junior co-captain Anisha Pandey started strong and led 4-1 in the first set but faded when the Gregori leader found her rhythm. Pandey lost the following 11 consecutive games to drop the match 6-4, 6-0.
One court to the right, impressive freshman Ishita Ahellaya started slow – falling behind 4-0 in the opening frame – but picked up steam and confidence as the games went on and clawed back into the set and won it in eye catching fashion, 7-6. She carried the momentum into the second and breezed to a 6-0 win.
Junior Akuokor Sai was leading 5-3 in a tight first set when she rolled her ankle at No. 3 singles. After a quick medical timeout, she somehow found a way to come from 40-0 down to win the game and the first set 6-4. In the second, without full mobility, Sai concentrated on hitting better shots and won 6-0.
Seniors Sehjal Nival and Akhila Maganti played tough matches at No. 4 and No. 5 against the Parks sisters of Gregori but both Mustangs fell in straight sets. Maganti lost 6-4, 7-5. Nival lost 6-3, 7-5.
At No. 6, junior co-captain Anya Palsson continued her strong play this season with a 6-3, 6-4 win.
With the match tied at 3 apiece after the singles, the Lady Mustangs had to win 2 of the 3 doubles contests to secure what would have been a massive victory.
At No. 1, junior Akweley Sai and sophomore Shreya Wunnava dominated their opposition 6-3, 6-2 to bring the hosts within one match. In the No. 2 matchup, Neha Bhaskarabhotla and Greeshma Thoketa lost the first set 6-2 but fought back from behind to take the second 7-5.
Heading into the third set tiebreaker, the Mustangs duo could not find their rhythm as they lost 10-4.
The hosts still had a chance to snatch the win in the No. 3 doubles. However, the duo of junior Kavya Nigan and sophomore Tanu Goyal lost their match 6-3, 6-4.
Mountain House 9, Pacheco 0
Starting at the top, in the No. 1 singles, Pandey struggled a little early in the match and was holding on to a slim lead at 4-3 in the first set. But she was able to steady herself to win the next 8 straight games to cruise to a 6-3, 6-0 victory.
Ahellaya continued her solid play in her 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles. Sai had no trouble defeating her opponent 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
The most dominant match of the day was delivered by No. 4 Nival who won 6-0, 6-0. Co-captain Palsson also had another strong performance and won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 6.
The toughest match of the day was at No. 5 singles where veteran Maganti struggled to find consistency throughout the match and was behind the entire second set after winning the first 6-2. Down 5-4 in the second, she found another gear and wrapped up the victory by winning 3 straight games (6-2, 7-5).
At No. 1 doubles, Sai and Wunnava controlled their match from the start and won 6-1, 6-0 on Shreya's 15th birthday.
At No. 2 and No. 3 doubles, Bhaskarabhotla and Thoketa (6-1, 6-3) and Nigam and Krishna (6-2, 6-1) both won their respective matches in straight sets.
