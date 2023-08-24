Contributed by Andy Su
The Mountain House High Lady Mustangs varsity tennis team lost a tough match on Tuesday as they fell to the Lady Trojans of CIF SJS Division 1 powerhouse Lincoln High (Stockton) 6-3 to open the 2023 season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
Contributed by Andy Su
The Mountain House High Lady Mustangs varsity tennis team lost a tough match on Tuesday as they fell to the Lady Trojans of CIF SJS Division 1 powerhouse Lincoln High (Stockton) 6-3 to open the 2023 season.
The competition was fierce from the start. Five of nine matches were determined in the third and final set. The Lady Trojans started fast and won at No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles in straight sets. In order, Anisha Pandey lost 6-4, 6-1, Akuokor Sai lost 6-0, 6-3, and Akhila Maganti was defeated 6-4, 6-1.
The underdog Lady Mustangs fought back and won at No. 4 singles 6-4, 6-4 through Sehjal Nival and at No. 6 in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 courtesy of Anya Palsson.
At this point, Lincoln held a slim 3-2 lead. The remaining four matches all went 3 sets.
Unfortunately, the Lady Mustangs lost 3 of those 4. Ishita Ahellaya lost (3-6, 6-2, 5-7) at No. 2 singles. In the doubles, Akweley Sai and Shreya Wunnuva lost 6-2, 2-6, 2-6 at No. 1. Neha Bhaskarabhotla and Greeshma Thoketa lost 5-7, 7-5, 6-10 at No. 2. Kayva Nigam and Gauri Krishna secured a win at No. 3, 6-2, 6-7, 6-1.
Nival was awarded the Player of the Match award for winning the first match of the year for the Lady Mustangs and the only one to win in straight sets.
"It was a good learning experience for this young team that lost five seniors and three other players from last year's team" said head coach Andy Su who is into his sixth year at the helm.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Join us for our Labor Day Carnival on Saturday September 2nd from 12-4 pm! Read moreFamily Friendly Labor Day Carnival & Street Fair
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.