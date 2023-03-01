The Mountain House boys tennis team hosted the Lincoln Trojans of Stockton on Thursday, Feb. 23, taking down the CIF SJS D1 opponent in a 9-0 win after a solid match.
Mustangs’ junior Daniel Zhang defeated a very tough Andrew Rigdon of the Trojans, 6-2, 6-4, at No. 1 singles. Sophomore Eidan Mercado played a solid match against Lincoln’s super freshman Ardi Buhari, winning comprehensively 6-2, 6-0.
The rest of the singles players for the Mustangs also won in straight sets. The closest match of the day was at No. 6 between Mountain House sophomore Dhruv Jena and Lincoln’s Luke Greeno. Jena won the first set 6-3 but Greeno rallied to get the second into a tie breaker. Jena eventually won 7-5 in the tiebreaker to take the match.
At No. 3 singles, Aadi Rajan left no doubts in a dominant 6-1, 6-0 win. Pranav Sundar also made easy work of his opponent at No. 4 in a 6-0, 6-2 victory. Zuhair Mughal dropped three total games to Lincoln’s Jeffrey Davis at No. 5, running out a 6-2, 6-1 winner.
In the doubles, all three Mustangs’ duos won in straight sets with sophomores Parthiv Algubelli and Nathan Zachariah winning their match at No. 2 6-0, 6-0 – receiving the Players of the Match Award from head coach Andy Su.
At No. 1 doubles, Andy Su Jr. and Anirudh Baskar took down the Trojans’ leading pair 6-3, 6-3. At No. 3, Aprameya Rao and Sid Sanegepalli won 6-2, 6-0.
Off to a 2-0 start, the Mustangs will take on Amador Valley of Pleasanton on Tuesday – one of the top teams in Northern California – in the Bay, weather permitting. Amador Valley handed the Mustangs their only 9-0 loss in school history last year.
