Contributed by Andy Su
It was another successful season for the Mountain House High boys tennis team.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
Contributed by Andy Su
It was another successful season for the Mountain House High boys tennis team.
The Mustangs won their fourth consecutive Western Athletic Conference (WAC) championship and advanced further than any other team in school history by reaching the finals of the CIF Sac Joaquin Section (SJS) Division 2 playoffs before losing to Granite Bay.
On Tuesday, May 16, senior Pranav Sundar and junior captain Daniel Zhang, seeded at No. 3, advanced to the finals of SJS doubles tournament after winning three matches in straight sets.
And although the duo lost a close match (3-6, 6-4, 4-10) in the championship game to the No. 4 seed from Rodriguez, Zhang and Pranav advanced further than any other player(s) in school history and Zhang vows to come back even stronger next year to capture the title.
Earlier, in the singles tournament, sophomore captain Aadi Rajan won a tough match in the first round against Manteca’s No. 1 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 — only to lose in the second round against Rodriguez No. 1, Evan Wadsworth, who was also the No. 2 seed of the tournament.
Back to back WAC champion Eidan Mercado, who was seed No. 4 in the tournament, won the first two rounds easily but ran into the No. 1 seed and defending sectional champion Min Htun of Mira Loma in the semifinals for a tough loss.
The Mustangs should challenge for the division title again as they will likely return 11 of 12 starters next season.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.