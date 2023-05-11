When the Mountain House High and the Rodriguez High boys tennis teams faced each other in a non-league clash back on March 1, not many would have predicted that they’d face each other again in the CIF SJS Division 2 playoff semi-finals two months later.
To make matters even more intriguing, both games ended with identical scorelines. Mountain House won the battle of the Mustangs 5-4 during the regular season and did so once again in dramatic fashion on Wednesday to advance to the championship match.
Seeded at No. 2, Mountain House put themselves in a good position against the No. 3 seed by winning four of the six singles matches to come within one win of securing a finals berth.
However, similarly to their clash earlier this spring, the hosts suffered defeat in both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles matches – leaving their fate all in the hands of Nathan Zachariah and Anirudh Baskar at No. 3 doubles, with the team match tied up at 4-4.
Their decider against Rodriguez’s Drake Bennett and Conner McKemie didn’t start off well as the hosting duo fell behind after losing 6-4 in the first set. But Zachariah and Baskar were able to bounce back expertly to tie the match up with a 6-2 breeze through in the second.
Full of confidence now, the Mountain House pair maintained their groove and cruised to a 6-2 win in the third and final set, handing the Mustangs the win right at the death – in the most suspenseful fashion.
Having dominated Woodcreek in round two, Mountain House will face the No. 1 seed Granite Bay in the championship game on Friday at Johnson Ranch in Roseville.
The Mustangs got off to a strong start against Rodriguez with three of their four singles wins coming in straight sets. Playing at No. 2, reigning Western Athletic Conference (WAC) singles champion Eidan Mercado stormed through his opponent with a 6-0, 6-3 win.
At No. 3, Daniel Zhang dominated the first set with a 6-0 win before having to fight for every point to put the game away in two. He needed a tiebreak to take the set 7-6. At No. 4, Zuhair Mughal secured a comprehensive 6-4, 6-3 win.
Aadi Rajan got the nod at No. 1 for the Mustangs, and he was ever so slightly outmatched by Rodriguez’s Evan Wadsworth. The visitors’ leader took the first set 6-3 before Rajan bounced back with a 6-4 win in the second to set up a nail-biting finish.
Unfortunately for the hosts, the deciding set was not close with Wadsworth winning 6-1. Dhruv Jena also suffered a tough, three-set loss at No. 6. Jena too fell behind in the first set (4-6) before recovering in the second with a big 7-6 hold. The decider went right down to the wire with Rodriguez’s Paul Lee winning 7-5.
In the doubles, Andy Su Jr. and Parthiv Algubelli lost 6-4, 6-0 at No. 1 and Tanish Tyagi and Rishi Patel lost 2-1 (4-6, 7-5, 4-6) at No. 2.
Friday’s championship game will be the first in school history at the D2 level for Mountain House. They won the D4 championship last spring and will face a Granite Bay team that competes in a D1 league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.