When the Mountain House High and the Rodriguez High boys tennis teams faced each other in a non-league clash back on March 1, not many would have predicted that they’d face each other again in the CIF SJS Division 2 playoff semi-finals two months later.

To make matters even more intriguing, both games ended with identical scorelines. Mountain House won the battle of the Mustangs 5-4 during the regular season and did so once again in dramatic fashion on Wednesday to advance to the championship match.

