The Mountain House High boys tennis team opened the 2023 campaign with a home match against a California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 opponent in the Whitney Wildcats of Rocklin on Tuesday, winning comprehensively 9-0.
It was arguably one of the windiest days of the year and the tennis was at times sloppy. But the Mustangs prevailed against a tough Wildcats team missing their top three players.
Junior Daniel Zhang, playing No. 1 singles for the first time, did not play his best tennis but was able to defeat the Whitney No. 1 (actual No. 4) Jin Lee, 6-2, 6-1.
Playing at No. 2, the defending Western Athletic Conference (WAC) singles champion, sophomore Eidan Mercado, took down the Whitney No. 2 (actual No. 5) Chris Choi 6-3, 6-1 despite a slow start.
WAC singles runner-up last year, sophomore Aadi Rajan, lost the first game of the match at No. 3 but won the next 12 straight to win 6-1, 6-0 and was selected as the player of the match by head coach Andy Su. Sophomore Dhruv Jenna, playing his first match as a Mustang at No. 6 singles, dominated his opponent in a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Elsewhere, Pranav Sundar won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 4 singles and Zuhair Mughal had to fight until the end for his 2-1 (6-1, 3-6, 10-5) win over Ragshav Kedia at No. 5.
In the doubles, Charan Battula and Aarya Visnu won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 and Parthiv Algubelli and Nathan Zachariah won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3. Sandwiched in between, No. 2 duo of Andy Su and Anirudh Baskar played out to a 2-1 (6-2, 3-6, 11-9) win in the only other three-setter of the day.
Up next for the Mustangs, a non-league clash against the Lincoln Trojans on Thursday, Feb. 23 (weather permitting).
