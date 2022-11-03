By Andy Su
For the Tracy Press
The No. 3 seed Lady Mustangs of Mountain House High hosted and beat the No. 14 seed Lady Mustangs of Rodriguez High (Fairfield) 8-1 on Monday in the first round of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoffs.
While the competition was fierce at times, the atmosphere was very cordial.
At No. 1 singles, our own super sophomore Anisha Pandey took on the Monticello Empire League (MEL) singles champion Bella Connerley.
Pandey elevated her game and took an early 3-1 lead, but the more experienced Connerly fought back and took the first set 6-4.
Carrying the momentum into the second set, Connerley won the first 5 games before surrendering one game to Pandey to win the set 6-1 for Rodriguez's only point of the day.
At No. 2 singles, senior captain Malvika Seth used an aggressive style to dominate the first set 6-1 against Rodriguez’s No. 2 Hannah Pierleoni. However, Pierleoni fought back in the second set, coupled with some untimely errors by Seth, to keep things interesting. Seth eventually won the deuce point at 5-4 to escape with a 6-1, 6-4 victory.
Senior veteran Lizzie Su was all business on the day and started fast against the Rodriguez No. 3 Gianna Anselmo, winning 5 of the first 6 games. Anselmo fought back to make the match much closer in the second set, but Su still won in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 and was the first point of the day for Mountain House.
Sophomore Akuokor Sai, playing No. 4 singles today in place of an injured Anya Palsson, started slowly -- losing the first two games and falling behind 3-4 in the first set -- before storming back to win 8 of the last 9 games to win 6-3, 6-1.
Not to be outdone, her older twin Akweley Sai -- playing No. 5 singles today due to the above injury -- also won her match 6-3, 6-1.
The most dominant win, however, was turned in by freshman Ananya Reddy who defeated her opponent Madie Boack at No. 6 singles 6-1, 6-0.
The Lady Mustangs also handily won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles 6-1, 6-2 and 6-1, 6-1.
The closest match of the day was between Mustangs’ senior Sumedha Kundurthi and junior Kavya Nigam and Rodriguez's Samara Angeles & Jay Perry at No. 2 doubles.
Rodriguez came out blasting and dominated the first set 6-2. A strategy change by Mountain House after the first set turned things around and Kundurthi and Nigam controlled the second set, winning 6-3.
Since the team match result was already determined, the two teams played a 10-point tie break in lieu of a full third set. The Mountain House pair started fast, taking a 5-1 lead. Rodriguez battled back to 5-4 but the Mustangs closed the match out by winning the last 5 points (10-4).
Next up for the Lady Mustangs of Mountain House, another home match on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the second round of the CIF-SJS playoffs against the Lady Buffaloes of Manteca High.
Mountain House ?, Manteca ?
The Mustangs then went on to face the No. 6 ranked Lady Buffaloes of Manteca -- who beat Tracy High in the first round -- on Wednesday, Nov. 2, however unexpected heavy rainfall brought the second round matchup to a halt with the score 3-1 Manteca.
The play will resume on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Mountain House to determine the winner.
As things stand, Manteca’s No. 1 Katie Kim took care of business against Mustangs’ Pandey in straight sets and without giving up a game (6-0, 6-0).
Kim is the defending section champion and will be trying to retain her title over the next two days at the singles tournament in Roseville.
At No. 3, Buffs’ Emma Ngo took down Su 7-5, 6-0. Shreya Raman won the visitors’ third point against Mustangs’ Akoukor Sai at No. 4 in a 2-0 (6-4, 6-1) win.
The hosts’ lone point of the match so far came at No. 5 where Akweley Sai beat Buffs’ Jenna Poncini convincingly, 6-0, 6-2.
At time of postponement, Mustangs’ No. 2 Seth was up 1-0 in sets, with the second frame tied at 5-5. No. 6 Reddy was also winning her match 1-0 and was leading the second 2-1.
Manteca 7, Tracy 2
The Tracy High girls’ varsity tennis team was on the road at Manteca on Monday, Oct. 31 to kick off their California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac Joaquin Section Division 2 playoff campaign and lost 7-2.
Seeded at No. 11, the Lady’ Dogs did not have enough for the Buffaloes (No. 6) who came into this year's postseason as a new Division 2 team on the back of their recent D3 success. Tracy finished third in the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) with a 6-4 record.
The Buffs stormed through Valley Oak League (VOL) play with a perfect 10-0 record en route to the playoffs. They did not leave much up for debate against the Bulldogs and gave up just two matches, one in the singles and one in the doubles.
In the singles, Tracy’s Riya Bhatia got a point on the board in the No. 6 matchup – taking down Manteca’s Christina Nguyen in a three-setter. Bhatia won the first 6-2 before dropping the second 1-6 to send the match into a decider. In the tie-breaker, Bhatia won 10-6.
Over in the doubles, ‘Dogs duo of Yazmeen Razi and Emily Fox won convincingly at No. 2 to take the team’s second point. Razi and Fox won a competitive first set 6-4 before dominating in the second and clinching the match with a 6-1 win.
The Buffs took care of business in the other two doubles matches with a pair of straight set sweeps. At No. 1, Eva Pasion and Alayna Bottoms had to fight for every point before ultimately taking down Tracy duo of Akshara Vashela and Avneet Sidhu 6-3, 6-4.
At No. 3, ‘Dogs duo of Hibah Hussain and Rachel Troung lost big in the first set (6-1) before bouncing back and showing great fight in the second. They came up just short in a 7-5 loss.
Buffs No. 1 singles player, Katie Kim, set the tone for the hosts early with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Tracy’s Melissa Paul-Vasquez.
Jenna Poncini won the Buffaloes’ fifth and clinching point of the match at No. 5 singles with a 2-0 (6-3, 6-4) win over Tracy’s Alyssa Noll.
