Mountain House 9, Central Valley 0
Wednesday, Central Valley High, Ceres
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Bandana Bhatti, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-1.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Virginia Moore, Central Valley, 6-3, 6-0.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Sabina Dhillon, Central Valley, 6-4, 6-0.
Noor Manjal, Mountain House, def. Edith Amaya, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-3.
Katharine Smith, Mountain House, def. Jessica Saini, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-1.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Manmeet Kaur, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Udaiya Bommudurai/Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Alika Victorino/Eliza Quetzel, Central Valley, 6-1, 6-1.
Lizzie Su/Cheon Delacruz, Mountain House, def. Harman Kaur/Navreet Pattar, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-1.
Tina Le/Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Mountain House, def. Lesly Rivas/Samantha Perez Mendez, Central Valley, 6-0, 6-0.
Lodi 8, Tracy 1
Tuesday, Lodi High
Singles
Johnna Schroeder, Lodi, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 6-1, 6-1
Anna Spaletta, Lodi, def. Maryum Syed, Tracy, 7-5, 6-2
CeCe Chinchiolo, Lodi, def. Harleen Dhillion, Tracy, 6-3, 6-2
Hannah Larson, Lodi, def. Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, 6-2, 6-1
Mysha Mamsa, Tracy, def. Victoria Eaton, Lodi, 6-2, 6-3
Kylie Graves, Lodi, def. Serena Patel, Tracy, 7-6, 6-1
Doubles
Claire Plath/Talia Duran, Lodi, def. Emily Ecclestone/Jennifer Noll, Tracy, 6-1, 6-2
Ally Clayworth/Macy Nunson, Lodi, def. Janelle Bautista/Anastasia Karp, Tracy, 6-3, 6-0
Sydney Friesen/Bella Charchanis, Lodi, def. Alyssa Noll/Napatsorn Sapawan, Tracy, 6-1, 6-0
Mountain House 9, Davis 0
Monday, Davis High, Modesto
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Adryanna Ege, Davis, 6-2, 6-2
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Emma Brasiel, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Aspen Kelly, Davis, 6-1, 6-0
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Jennifer Hinojosa, Davis, 6-0, 6-1
Noor Manjal, Mountain House, def. Isabel Sanchez, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Kylie DeCroos, Mountain House, def. Prescilla Asegura, Davis, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Davis forfeits all three doubles matches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.