Mountain House 9, Patterson 0
Monday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Zianna Garcia, Patterson, 6-0, 6-1.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Morgan Lopez, Patterson, 6-1, 6-1.
Elyse Low, Mountain House, def. Carolina Herrera, Patterson, 6-1, 6-1.
Bella Bucoy, Mountain House, def. Yasmine Lewis, Patterson, 6-1, 6-2.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Naudya Figueroa, Patterson, 6-1, 6-0.
Kylie De Croos, Mountain House, def. Shantell Nzoule, Patterson, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles
Udaiya Bommudurai/Erin Su, Mountain House, def. Hannah Carter/Kaelyn Tongson, Patterson, 6-1, 6-0.
Lizzie Su/Cheon Delacruz, Mountain House, def. Mayra Triana/Inayat Sandhu, Patterson, 6-0, 6-2.
Noor Manjal/Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Mountain House, def. Viviana Leon/Evelyn Mata, Patterson, 6-0, 6-0.
Tracy 8, Tokay 1
March 4, Tokay High, Lodi
Singles
Isabel Ochoa, Tokay, def. Anikha Kemshetti, Tracy, 7-5, 7-5.
Maryurm Syed, Tracy, def. Rebecca Peters, Tokay, 6-2, 7-6.
Harleen Dhillion, Tracy, def. Valeria Serrano, Tokay, 7-6, 6-4.
Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, def. Fatima Ortega, Tokay, 6-3, 6-2.
Mysha Mamsa, Tracy, def. Alley Gormley, Tokay, 6-1, 6-1.
Serena Patel, Tracy, def. Noelle Breech, Tokay, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Emily Ecclestone/Janelle Bautista, Tracy, def. Madison Lozano/Madison Gallardo, Tokay,
6-1, 6-1.
Jennifer Noll/Anastasia Karp, Tracy, def. Natalie Robison/Natalie Means, Tokay, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
Alyssa Noll/Napatsorn Sapawan , Tracy, def. Abby Crum/Riley Burgusu, Tokay, 6-3, 6-4.
