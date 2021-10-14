Mountain House 9, Beyer 0
Tuesday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Rayana Arellano, Beyer, 6-2, 6-2.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Noelle Martin, Beyer, 6-1, 6-0.
Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Maya Martin, Beyer, 6-1, 6-0.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Camille Cortez, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Angela Wong, Beyer, 6-0, 6-1.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Olivia Kaanon, Beyer, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
Akhila Maganti/Anisha Pandey, Mountain House, def. Caroline Roseman/Sarah Alwakeel, Beyer, 6-1, 6-0.
Kylie DeCroos/Anya Palsson, Mountain House, def. Callie Garcia Cropper/Leah Kinsey, Beyer, 6-1, 6-1.
Akweley Sai/Akuokor Sai, Mountain House, def. Charlotte Freeman/Alessandra Rossini, Beyer, 6-0, 6-0.
Mountain House 8, Los Banos 1
Oct. 7, Los Banos High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Kloe Cotta, Los Banos, 7-6, 6-7, 6-2.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. 6-1, 6-1.
Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Erin Vierra, Los Banos, 6-1, 6-2.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Melinda Mejia, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-2.
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Vicky Paolini, Los Banos, 6-3, 6-1.
Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Mia Cruz, Los Banos, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles
Akhila Maganti/Anisha Pandey, Mountain House, def. Sahar Ayubzei/Hailee Moore, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-4.
Bianca Cruz/Bailey Silva, Los Banos, def. Kylie DeCroos/Anya Palsson, Mountain House, 6-4, 2-6, forfeit.
Akweley Sai/Akuokor Sai, Mountain House, def. Ava Machado/Shannon Mendoza, Los Banos, 6-0, 6-4.
Manteca 8, Kimball 1
Oct. 6, West High
Singles
Kaite Kim, Manteca, def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Emm Ngo, Manteca, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Christina Nguyen, Manteca, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.
Jenna Poncini, Manteca, def. Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, 6-0, 6-1.
Simran Mann, Manteca, def. Tamanna Kaur, Kimball, 6-4, 6-1.
Alicia Fend, Kimball, def. Diksha Singh, Manteca, 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles
Eva Dasion/Perla Ramirez, Manteca, def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Lupe Mercado/Parm Kaur, Manteca, def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 7-5, 6-3.
Yasmin Guerrera/Carson Ainsworth, Manteca, def. Clara Ellen Roundy/Emily Navarro, Kimball, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
