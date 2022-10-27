By Andy Su
For the Tracy Press
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Your digital subscription allows you to view any content, comment on any issue and submit your own news to our newsroom.
Digital subscriptions do not include home delivery of the Tracy Press. To receive the paper at home, sign up for Premium Membership.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual Digital Subscription
|$52.00
|for 365 days
|Monthly Digital Subscription
|$4.99
|for 30 days
By Andy Su
For the Tracy Press
Two young Lady Mustangs traveled south to Los Banos to participate in the year end Western Athletic Conference (WAC) singles tournament. Although the results were not what we hoped for, the players gained valuable experience that they will certainly use in the future.
Super sophomore Anya Palsson, playing in place of injured senior captain Malvika Seth, lost 2-0 (6-1, 7-6) the No. 4 seed Rayana Arellano from Beyer High. A slow start found Palsson down 0-5 before some new strategies helped her win her first game.
After losing the first set, Palsson steadied herself and gave Arellano all she could handle. A back and forth set led them into a tie breaker where Palsson lost the first five points but fought all the way back to 4-5, before losing the final two points.
In the other match, star sophomore Anisha Pandey was seeded at No. 2 in the tournament and won her first-round match, against Johansen’s No. 2 Alena Michael, in straight sets -- 6-2, 6-2. Pandey’s second match against Beyer’s No. 2 Maya Martin did not end as expected.
After getting an early 5-2 lead in the first set, Pandey tightened up and could not close it out. Martin won the next five straight games to win the set 7-5. The second set was no better as Martin won the first two games before her seven-game winning streak ended. One game was all Pandey could manage in that one as Martin won the final four games to win 6-1.
The Lady Mustangs will head back to Los Banos on Wednesday with their doubles teams of senior veterans and defending WAC doubles champions Malvika Seth and Lizzie Su and sophomore twins Akweley and Akuokor Sai.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.