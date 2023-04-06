The West High boys tennis team lost against the Lincoln High Trojans last Thursday and against the Lodi High Flames on Monday to drop to 1-2 in the early stages of Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) play.
The Wolf Pack lost 8-1 to the Trojans on the road in Stockton last week, dropping their record back to .500 after getting off to a winning start against St. Mary’s (6-3 W) on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.