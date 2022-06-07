Dave Watson, the contest director of the International Aerobatic Club (IAC) West Open Championship was rather skeptical ahead of bringing the event to Tracy after eight long years in Coalinga.
The event was a smooth running success there and it is not an easy task relocating an event that is built around a large number of stunt airplanes. But perhaps most worryingly of all, the local area surrounding the Tracy Municipal Airport was not responding well to Watson and his chapter practicinig there.
The local chapter of the IAC has been granted permission to practice in Tracy for almost 30 years, according to Watson. But as of February, 2021, some issues began to arise.
“I was out there practicing with another pilot and her phone rang,” Watson told the Tracy Press in the aftermath of the contest. “It was the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) calling to inform us that we were going to be under investigation for disturbing the peace.”
Slightly discouraged about that unexpected turn of events, Watson went about his business and waited for the investigation to play out — only for the Tracy City Council to begin taking positive notice. It was yet another plot twist in a situation that Watson considers to have been “blown out of proportion.”
“Throughout the investigation, some of the city managers became aware of who we were and what we were doing,” Watson continued. “It was only a few people — under five — that complained about airport noises after buying houses next to an airport. So, in the end, people of the city, such as Eleassia Davis and Tim Silva, came to us and offered to host the event.”
The Tracy City Council was reportedly quite impressed with the revenue the local IAC chapter was bringing in by just practicing there four to five days out of each month. In addition, other than the minority complaining, the planes in the area were leaving a positive impact on the community.
“More often than not, people would come up to the fence and watch us when we used our practice box in Tracy,” Watson said. “And we would always take the time out to talk to them, to put their kids in our planes. We developed a rapport with many of the locals. We explained to them what we were doing. We were not just there to make noise, we are amateur athletes working towards getting better.”
In the end, Watson was convinced to relocate the contest — and to much success. The event took place from Thursday, June 2 through Saturday, June 4 and saw an excellent turnout — mostly families — enjoying the sun, good food, music and the aerobatics going on in the blue skies above.
Throughout the day, pilots were competing in six different categories: Primary, Power Sportsman, Power Intermediate, Power Advanced, Power Unlimited, and Unlimited 4-Minute Freestyle.
The different categories provided those in attendance with a variety of stunts on display, drawing numerous moments of awe from the crowd. There were also opportunities to see the pilots and their trusty machines from up close.
In the hours of Saturday afternoon, six winners were presented to the attendees, one from each category: Andrew Moehrke won in the Primary, Ben Lomov flew to victory in the Power Sportsman, Josh Horwich took the win in the Power Intermediate, Michale Hartenstein came first in the Power Advanced, Hiroyasu Endo was victorious in the Power Unlimited, and Yuichi Takagi rounded out the winners in the Unlimited 4-Minute Free.
Speaking about the overall success of the event, Watson was ever so pleased — expressing excitement about continuing a partnership with the city of Tracy and making here a new home for the annual event.
“We had hundreds of people come out and enjoy what we are doing and we are very thrilled about that,” Watson said. “It has been a battle for me. I was hesitant to bring the contest here because of the complaints, expecting even more negativity towards us but that was clearly not the case.
“We brought a lot of money and enjoyment to the city over the weekend and there was no indication that we would not be invited back again next year to host the contest on the same weekend. We certainly don’t want to change back.”
n Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
