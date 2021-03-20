The West High football team was unable to contain the Tokay Tigers on Friday, with Tokay taking the 56-0 win in the opening game of 2021 spring football at West's Steve Lopez Stadium.
The Tigers scored on every one of their first-half possessions, and on an interception and return, to take a 42-0 halftime lead.
Meanwhile the Wolf Pack struggled to move the ball, and didn’t get a first down until late in the second quarter when junior starting quarterback Kyler Hickman pushed forward on a series of runs. Hickman had to leave the game with a possible ankle injury after he was taken down by four Tokay tacklers.
At the end the Wolf Pack totaled 68 offensive yards, with Hickman and senior running back Jamal Martin accounting for most of them.
“We just need to practice more. It’s a team game, so we just have to work as a team and move forward,” Martin said. “This is our first game and a lot of these people are playing their first year so we’ve just got to give them a heads up. Now that our first game is over we’ve got to move forward from that and move on to the next game.”
Junior linebacker Conner Durant expects his team will make progress in the short season.
“There are always things you can build on. Personally I could definitely work on my angles when I’m pursuing their offense,” he said.
West Coach Steve Anastasio said that with 19 players suited up Friday on a team that is almost all juniors and sophomores the team is looking at a steep learning curve for the season.
“It’s a numbers game with us right now. We don’t have a lot of players so it makes it hard for us to simulate a game situation,” he said, adding that with only a few players returning from the fall 2019 season many are making the adjustment to the speed and intensity of varsity football.
“We have a great group of kids that give it their all,” he said. “We’ll take the kids we get and well do the best we can with them. I appreciate them a lot.”
Tokay totaled 389 yards of offense on Friday. Tokay senior running back Joseph Filippini accounted for 184 of the Tigers’ 340 rushing yards, and he ran in five of the Tigers’ eight touchdowns, including a 52-yard touchdown run on the Tigers’ first possession, and a 45-yard interception return.
Manteca 44, Kimball 38
The Kimball Jaguars played a tough opening game against defending Sac-Joaquin Section Division 3 champions Manteca on Friday, taking a 16-8 halftime lead over the Buffaloes. Manteca’s third-quarter surge put the Buffaloes ahead and Manteca finished with the 44-38 win.
Manteca scored first, and Kimball tied it up in the first quarter when senior Alonzo Jackson ran the ball in from the 1-yard line. Junior quarterback Nicholas Coronado connected with Jackson on a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, and Coronado completed two 2-point conversion passes in the first half to make it a 16-8 game.
The Jaguars took advantage of five turnovers in the first half, including a forced fumble and recovery for junior Eric Gordon, two fumble recoveries for senior Osaze Osawe, an interception for junior Willie Clifton, and a fumble recovery for senior Dominick Suniga.
Manteca scored again at the start of the third quarter, and Coronado passed to junior Dylan Anderson to put Kimball back in the lead 22-16. Manteca scored the next three touchdowns to put the Buffaloes up 38-22 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Coronado connected on two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, including a 15-yard strike to junior Mason Rivera and a 6-yard pass to Jackson, and Manteca also scored in the fourth on a 21-yard run.
Manteca covered 482 yards of offense, compared to 412 for Kimball. Coronado completed 29 of 46 passes, including seven to Osawe for 104 yards and four to Gordon for 65 yards. Jackson ran the ball 23 times for 92 yards.
Manteca’s rushing leaders were Khalid Robinson with 180 yards on 19 runs, and Lyon Colon with 146 yards on 11 runs.
Lincoln 52, Tracy 27
The Lincoln Trojans took an early advantage over the Tracy High Bulldogs in Stockton on Friday, with Lincoln taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter before Tracy senior Noah Deneau scored on a 63-yard run. Lincoln continued to outscore Tracy through the first half with two more touchdowns and a field goal. Tracy senior Tommy Chavez scored on a pass from Deneau for a 74-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Deneau completed a pass for 13 yards to senior Chase Henderson in the third quarter. Lincoln scored two more touchdowns in the fourth, and Tracy scored again on a 42-yard run for junior Austin Ho-Sy.
Lincoln totaled 525 yards of offense, including 218 yards passing and 307 yards rushing, compared to 395 yards for Tracy. Deneau completed eight of 12 passes for 170 yards, including two passes for 100 yards to Chavez, and ran the ball for 77 yards on 13 carries. Ho-Sy was the Bulldogs’ rushing leader with 86 yards on nine carries. Pedro Barbosa made two of three point-after kicks for Tracy and Kyle Wright also made a point-after kick.
