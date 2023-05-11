Tracy High and West High track and field teams put an end to their respective regular seasons with some outstanding showings at the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championships on May 3-5 at Tokay High.

Both teams set the tone in the 100 meters events with Wolf Pack sophomore Yosef Poblano taking first place in the boys event with a time of 10.79. Bulldogs’ senior standout Ciella Seals finished first in the girls with a time of 12.34. West junior Delilah Espinoza (13.06) and Tracy sophomore Addison Perry (13.18) made up the rest of the podium.

