Tracy High and West High track and field teams put an end to their respective regular seasons with some outstanding showings at the Tri-City Athletic League (TCAL) championships on May 3-5 at Tokay High.
Both teams set the tone in the 100 meters events with Wolf Pack sophomore Yosef Poblano taking first place in the boys event with a time of 10.79. Bulldogs’ senior standout Ciella Seals finished first in the girls with a time of 12.34. West junior Delilah Espinoza (13.06) and Tracy sophomore Addison Perry (13.18) made up the rest of the podium.
The success continued for the Wolf Pack through star junior Cameron Williams as he recorded a pair of first place finishes in the 110 meters hurdles and 300 meters hurdles. Williams clocked 14.80 in the 110 before cracking his PR with 39.53 in the 300.
Tracy sophomore Kyrrah Dowell also performed well in the hurdles. She finished third in the girls 100 with a time of 16.24 and second in the 300 with a time of 45.58, also a PR. Wolf Pack junior Xavier Renshaw won the boys 400 meters with a PR time of 49.65. Junior Donna Pierre took third in the girls 200 (26.48 PR) and 400 (58.70).
Poblano took second in the boys 200 meters with a PR time of 22.42 before helping the West boys secure gold in the 4x100 relay. The Wolf Pack team which also featured senior Christopher Williams, Renshaw and Cameron Williams, clocked a time of 42.16.
The Tracy girls finished second in their 4x100 with a time of 49.18. The Bulldogs’ team featured freshman Izabella Gutierrez along with Seals, Dowell and Perry.
The Bulldogs’ boys 4x800 team consisting of sophomores Josh Ruzon and Jorge Perez, junior Tyler Thanh and freshman Joshua Stallworth, snatched gold with a time of 8:27.65.
The Wolf Pack boys finished second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:40.75. Their team consisted of Poblano, sophomore Leonel Moreno Jr., junior Clarence Shavers and senior Phillip Hill. They were seven seconds faster than the Bulldogs in third (3:47.73). The Tracy team consisted of Stallworth, sophomore Leo Cambridge, senior Mateo Espinoza and junior Joseph Mendocino.
Over in the field events, Tracy senior Aidan Monarrez took gold in the boys shot put with a distance of 46-6.5. He was trailed by teammate, junior Jeremiah Costilla (42-9). In the girls, ‘Dogs senior Ava Lani Artadi took third (26-8).
In the boys discus, Tracy junior Jake Navas placed second with a distance of 131-8. ‘Dogs senior Thomas Metge (11-0) finished third in the boys pole vault. Tracy junior Abigail Riley (33-10.5) also took bronze in the girls triple jump.
