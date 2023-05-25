Tracy High track duo of senior Ciella Seals and sophomore Kyrrah Dowell have spent this spring creating more school history to add to their already impressive resumes.

Both Seals and Dowell broke long standing all-time school records in the girls 100 meters and 100 meters hurdle respectively, last spring. Fast forward a year, the upward trajectories of their improvements have held up.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.