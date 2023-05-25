Tracy High track duo of senior Ciella Seals and sophomore Kyrrah Dowell have spent this spring creating more school history to add to their already impressive resumes.
Both Seals and Dowell broke long standing all-time school records in the girls 100 meters and 100 meters hurdle respectively, last spring. Fast forward a year, the upward trajectories of their improvements have held up.
After cracking Pilar Arroyo’s 26-year 100 meters school record as a junior, Seals re-broke her own record this year when she clocked an 11.87. She then got close to it again with an 11.89 at the CIF SJS Masters meet – good for fifth place and a ticket to the CIF State Championships.
According to Bulldogs’ head coach Nathaniel Shelton, Seals’ success is largely due to her absolutely unrelenting work ethic and ability to sacrifice and do whatever it takes to win.
“It’s really hard for some high school students to be focused on just one thing, especially seniors because of all the distractions,” he told the Tracy Press. “(However), for Ciella, the number one thing has always been a really focused mindset and it was always really clear that track is her focus.
“To be successful in this sport requires a lot of sacrifices and she didn’t participate in quite a few senior activities, all the way leading up to missing graduation practice, just to go to the state meet. I think her laser focus and hunger for success have led her to this point.”
Seals’ passion for the sport and success quickly become apparent as her face lights up to the sheer thought of her outstanding performances this season thus far.
Accomplished people in every avenue of life must become obsessed with their crafts in order to maintain a certain level of performance and for Seals, track greatness borders on just about everything.
“A lot of it is about confidence and self-discipline,” she said when asked about how she was able to improve her results from her junior year. “I had a goal in mind and I knew I wanted to accomplish it so I’ve worked really hard for it.
“I’ve probably had about a week off since the end of last year until now. I just never stopped and made sure that I had the confidence that I could do it going into every meet. I just trusted myself and my preparation.”
Seals really embraced her leadership role this year, driving younger teammates – such as Dowell – towards similar levels of success. Shelton said that the senior came into the January tryouts with a very clear, tone setting mindset.
“You could tell back then that Ciella had every intention of making this season her stamp on this program and this area. She came out as a leader. I could miss practice and she could probably run it as well as some of us coaches. Not only for herself, but for everybody else.
“She really made it a point to set an example for the younger athletes coming up on how to compete and how to be successful. That’s why I expected her to be (this) successful this year.”
For Seals, a lot of this season was about legacy. She knew exactly what she was capable of last year but, in spite of cracking that school record, she ended the season a little underwhelmed. She wanted to turn it around and do even better this year. Qualifying for state was the bare minimum.
“I just missed out (on state) last year, so going into my senior year I knew that was going to be my biggest goal,” she said. “This is something that I’ve always wanted to do and I knew that if I didn’t take the opportunity just because other people told me that I should really just take in my senior year activities, it would have gotten in my head. I had to follow through with what I wanted to do for myself.
“Just knowing that my name is going to be up there on the record boards here for a while makes me feel good about the legacy I am leaving behind. I hope that I can inspire all the other young women that are going to come through the program.”
Dowell just missed out on state qualification this term following her 8th place finish at the Masters with a time of 47.25 in the 300 meters hurdles. However, other than that very minor setback in the grand scheme of things, everything else she is doing is rather unprecedented.
The second-year multi-event star can already boast the title of the fastest female hurdler to ever grace the tracks of Tracy High. Dowell broke Carlotta Eckford’s 26-year record in the 100 meters event last year with a time of 15.27. She cracked Melissa Sherwood’s 28-year record in the 300 with a time of 45.58 earlier this spring.
Shelton was running out of superlatives for his emerging program flag bearer. He’s convinced that the sky is the absolute limit for Dowell. For Kyrrah herself, the current records are nice but she wants to make them unbreakable by the time she graduates.
“She is a complete, all-around track star,” Shelton said of Dowell. “She has unlimited potential in track. I could put her in eight events a day and, with the exception of fatigue, she could be a top three finisher in all eight. It’s awesome to be able to call her (the fastest hurdler in school history) but what’s even cooler is the amount of untapped potential that is still there going into the next two years.”
“I didn’t expect to beat the 300 meters record this year,” Dowell added. “(Those records) are definitely going to be hard to beat for the next person by the time I’m a senior. I feel really good about (this season). It’s really hard to beat school records, especially when you’re a freshman or sophomore. You would expect seniors to be doing that so it’s an amazing accomplishment.”
Dowell certainly shares Seals’ hunger for success. Together they make up one half of the girls 4x100 team which clocked the third fastest time (49.18) in school history earlier this year.
And what’s perhaps the most impressive about Dowell is her ability to turn adversity and disappointment into fuel. It is a psychological quality that she shares an even better personal perspective on.
“I expected to maybe at least make it to state (this year),” Dowell revealed. “I did have a lot of hardships during this season, though, and I know that I will definitely do it next year.
“Every Olympian had hardships along their way and every true Olympian gets over them. I feel like if I just dwell on them, I’m not going to get better. Mistakes happen to everyone, even the best of the best, so I can get over them.”
When it comes to helping Dowell with her development, Shelton too values perspective quite highly. There aren’t many things that Dowell won’t have done by the time she’s a senior. However, as with all young athletes, it’s all about gradual and steady development.
Seals will compete at state starting with trials on Friday, May 26 in Clovis.
