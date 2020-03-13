The Kimball High track and field team prevailed at all four levels against Valley Oak League opponent Central Catholic on March 12 at Kimball High.
Kimball’s varsity boys outscored Central Catholic 87-34, with the Jaguars winning 11 of the 16 events. Senior Allan Hunter won both the 110 hurdles (17.50 seconds) and the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), and junior Eduardo Fuentes won both the shot put (37-9) and the discus (114-4).
Kimball’s other first-place individuals included junior Will Obiajulu, 400-meter run (54.79), sophomore Rafael Lomeli, 3,200-meter run (11:37.61), senior Darren Jackson, 300 hurdles (45.38), senior David Hunter, long jump (21-11) and senior Michael Guerzon, triple jump (40-0). Kimball also won both the 4x100 relay (46.88) and 4x400 relay (3:45.00).
In the varsity girls competition the Jaguars beat Central Catholic 103-15, with Kimball athletes winning all but one event. Freshman Zykerionnah Williams won both the 100-meter dash (13.44) and 200-meter dash (28.40), and senior Sarah Perdue won both the 300 hurdles (48.95) and the long jump (15-7).
Kimball’s other first-place athletes included freshman Rania Asad, 400 meters (1:05.19), senior Jordyn Gleaton, 800 meters (2:33.42), junior Shauna Blomgren, 3,200 meters (14:24.51), junior Cathy Obiajulu, 100 hurdles (17.55), junior Atinuke Balogun, shot put (28-9), senior Aidriana Campiotti, discus (94-4½), freshman Caiya Sims, high jump (4-2), junior Maame-Esi Obbo, pole vault (6-6), and senior Emily Grover, triple jump (31-2). Kimball’s girls also won both the 4x100 relay (53.78) and 4x400 relay (4:26.17).
Kimball’s freshman sophomore boys beat Central Catholic 49-47, and Kimball’s girls beat Central Catholic 77-13.
Varsity boys: Kimball 87, Central Catholic 34
100 - 2, Jerome Nance III, 11.40. 3, Tosh Black, 11.81.
200 - 2, Tosh Black, 24.50.
400 - 1, Will Obiajulu, 54.79. 3, Chris Hayley, 57.39.
800 - 2, Rison Pereira, 2:22.69. 3, Daniel Zaragoza, 2:29.01.
1600 - 2, Rison Pereira, 5:06.00. 3, Rafael Lomeli, 5:17.48.
3200 - 1, Rafael Lomeli, 11:37.61. 3, Adam Cisneros, 12:53.27.
110 hurdles - 1, Allan Hunter, 17.50. 2, Darren Jackson, 18.26.
300 hurdles - 1, Darren Jackson, 45.38.
4x100 relay - 1, Kimball (Tosh Black, Louie Pacheco, Jerome Nance III, Darren Jackson), 46.88.
4x400 relay - 1, Kimball (Isaac Sanchez, Nathan Fountaine, Chris Hayley, Will Obiajulu), 3:45.00.
Shot put - 1, Eduardo Fuentes, 37-9.
Discus - 1, Eduardo Fuentes, 114-4. 3, Natan Aklilu, 97-7.
High jump - 1, Allan Hunter, 5-6. 2, Chris Hayley, 5-4.
Long jump - 1, David Hunter, 21-11. 2, Jerome Nance III, 21-2. 3, Osaze Osawe, 20-1.
Triple jump - 1, Michael Guerzon, 40-0. 1, Osaze Osawe, 40-0. 3, Tristan Wells, 37-5.
Varsity girls: Kimball 103, Central Catholic 15
100 - 1, Zykerionnah Williams, 13.44. 2, Caiya Sims, 13.86.
200 - 1, Zykerionnah Williams, 28.40. 2, Jordan Sawyer, 29.86.
400 - 1, Rania Asad, 1:05.19. 2, Olivia Gregory, 1:05.57. 3, Jordan Sawyer, 1:06.11.
800 - 1, Jordyn Gleaton, 2:33.42. 3, Emily Grover, 2:50.24.
1600 - 2, Shauna Blomgren, 6:22.
3200 - 1, Shauna Blomgren, 14:24.51.
100 hurdles - 1, Cathy Obiajulu, 17.55. 2, Charlize Castro, 19.06.
300 hurdles - 1, Sarah Perdue, 48.95.
4x100 relay - 1, Kimball (Cathy Obiajulu, Zykerionnah Williams, Caiya Sims, Rania Asad), 53.78.
4x400 relay - 1, Kimball (Rania Asad, Jordyn Gleaton, Olivia Gregory, Sarah Perdue), 4:26.17.
Shot put - 1, Atinuke Balogun, 28-9. 3, Laila Bearden, 24-9.
Discus - 1, Aidriana Campiotti, 94-4½. 2, Atinuke Balogun, 90-3.
High jump - 1, Caiya Sims, 4-2.
Pole vault - 1, Maame-Esi Obbo, 6-6.
Long jump - 1, Sarah Perdue, 15-7. 2, Emily Grover, 15-0. 3, Jordan Sawyer, 14-3.
Triple jump - 1, Emily Grover, 31-2. 2, Emily Ziller, 28-4.
Freshman-sophomore boys: Kimball 49, Central Catholic 47
100 - 1, Jordan Kyle Asuncion, 12.30. 3, Nathan Jang, 12.43.
200 - 1, Eric Gordon, 26.00. 2, Shobhit Singh, 26.02.
400 - 3, Shobhit Singh, 58.53.
800 - 1, Jarik Pereira, 2:25.42.
1600 - 1, Jarik Pereira, 5:21.04.
3200 - 1, Abraham Ramos, 12:52.27.
4x100 relay - 1, Kimball (Nathan Jang, Eric Gordon, Shobhit Singh, Jordan Kyle Asuncion), 49.83.
Long jump - 1, Sean John Stamatelaky, 16-3. 2, Elias Amani, 15-6. 3, Aaron Mahboobi, 14-3.
Freshman-sophomore girls: Kimball 77, Central Catholic 13
100 - 1, Shaylee Towkaniuk, 14.57. 2, Nialah Auten, 14.80. 3, Deanna Amani, 15.07.
200 - 1, Valerie Llacuna, 30.67. 2, Nialah Auten, 32.34. 3, Jasmine Phan, 32.80.
400 - 1, Carolina Martinez, 1:12.75.
800 - 1, Anna Reese, 3:02.55.
1600 - 1, Anna Reese, 6:30.29.
100 hurdles - 1, Valerie Llacuna, 20.10. 2, Jasmine Phan, 22.06.
Shot put - 1, Julia Cordero, 22-0.
Discus - 1, Julia Cordero, 57-10. 2, Kaitlyn Calara Evangelista, 52-5½.
High jump - 1, Christine Wong, 3-10.
Pole vault - 1, Tatiyana Doan, 7-6. 2, Anna Reese, 6-0. 3, Lexi Rogers, 5-6.
Long jump - 1, Christine Wong, 14-9. 2, Caiya Sims, 14-3. 3, Emily Ziller, 13-6.
