The Valley Oak League Championship Meet at Weston Ranch on Thursday saw the Kimball varsity track and field team snatch two gold, four silver, and five bronze medals to qualify athletes for nine boys and girls divisional meet events.
The Jaguars had a couple of first place finishes in the field events with Samantha Fernandez coming out on top in the Pole Vault with a height of 8’06. Lexi Rogers also qualified, coming third at 7’00. Chance Smith took first in the boys Triple Jump with a distance of 40’08.
Also on the field, Rania Asad took second in the girls Long Jump, landing on the podium with a distance of 15’09.75. In the boys Long Jump, Jerome Nance III finished runner up, recording his best landing at 20’05.
Asad and Nance III were also prolific on the track. Asad secured divisional berth for the girls 200 and 400 meters finals by taking second place in both. Asad was timed at 26.68 in the 200 and 1:00.32 in the 400. Nance III came fourth in the boys 100 meters with a time of 11.52 to advance. In the girls 100, Tiffany Williams won bronze with a time of 12.90.
Three Jags relay teams were also in the medals, making the final cut for the divisionals. The boys 4 x 100 team consisting of Nance III, Antonio Aguirre, Sebastian Tate and Nathan Fountaine came third with a time of 45.82.
The boys 4 x 400 team clocked a time of 3:57.94 to qualify from third place. Fountaine, Smith, Tate and Andrew Burch ran on the team. The girls 4 x 400 team also took third to qualify with a time of 4:24.27. The team consisted of Asad, Zana Williams, Tiffany Williams and Carolina Martinez.
