A total of six track and field athletes from three local schools represented the city of Tracy at the 103rd California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) State Championship meet, hosted at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis, on Friday, May 26 and Saturday, May 27.
Three individuals and one relay team all placed inside of the top 20 in their respective events – cementing themselves amongst the best in the state.
Competing in three events, West High junior Cameron Williams was the lone athlete to go through Friday’s prelims, booking his ticket into the championship heat of the boys 100 meters hurdles with a sixth place finish. He clocked a time of 14.31, under .4 of a second behind the winner.
However, unfortunately for the Wolf Pack star, things didn't quite go his way the following day. Williams was a little off the pace and finished eighth with a time of 17.29 – quite significantly behind the top of the back.
But, in spite of the setback, the third-year sprinter has laid down some solid foundations to improve upon and try to go all the way in his senior year. In his other individual event, Williams finished 19th in the 300 meters hurdles with a time of 39.63.
The Wolf Pack also had really high hopes for their boys 4x100 relay team going into the weekend after they broke the all-time school record with a time of 41.72 to win the CIF SJS Masters championship.
All involved knew that it would take something along the lines of spectacular to snatch a medal in Clovis and that didn't quite come this time around as the team consisting of Williams, senior Christopher Williams, sophomore Yosef Poblano and junior Xavier Cardona Renshaw finished 15th from a pool of 24 with a time of 42.15.
But, with three of the four members returning next season, there is plenty to be optimistic about and some lofty goals to aim for in the future as far as head coach T.J. Williams is concerned.
Elsewhere on the track, Tracy High senior star Ciella Seals finished 19th in the girls 100 meters with a time of 12.13, bowing out of her high school career with a hard-earned state appearance. She will attend and compete at CSU Northridge next fall.
Out on the field, Mountain House senior Annah Wright became the first ever Mustang to compete at a track and field state meet when she finished 15th in the girls long jump with a distance of 17-08.5.
