Tracy High and West High track and field teams had several athletes stand out at the CIF SJS Division 1 meet at Folsom High last week with the majority of them securing their places at the upcoming Masters Meet in Davis on May 19 and 20.

Wolf Pack junior track star Cameron Williams took home the most hardware of all from the 2-day divisional meet on May 10 and 12 as he took gold in the 300 meters boys hurdles and played a key role in the success of the 4x100 boys team that also finished on top of the podium.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.