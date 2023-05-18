Tracy High and West High track and field teams had several athletes stand out at the CIF SJS Division 1 meet at Folsom High last week with the majority of them securing their places at the upcoming Masters Meet in Davis on May 19 and 20.
Wolf Pack junior track star Cameron Williams took home the most hardware of all from the 2-day divisional meet on May 10 and 12 as he took gold in the 300 meters boys hurdles and played a key role in the success of the 4x100 boys team that also finished on top of the podium.
Williams cracked his personal best in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.62, over a second faster than second place. The 4x100 team, also consisting of senior Christopher Williams, sophomore Yosef Poblano and junior Xavier Renshaw, took first place with a photo finish at 42.54.
Cameron also added bronze to his haul as he finished third in the 110-meters boys hurdles with a time of 14.61.
Bulldogs senior Ciella Seals dominated the competition in the girls 100 meters, taking first place with a personal best time of 11.87 – breaking her own school record at the distance. The impressive time also has Seals at No. 14 in the state.
Tracy head coach Nathaniel Shelton spoke in superlatives of Seals’ accomplishments and the way she is peaking at the perfect time of the season for herself and the team.
“I am extremely proud of the leadership she has shown as our senior captain,” Shelton said. “She has set the standard for all the girls who compete and has shown them an excellent example of hard work.”
Shelton also expressed his excitement for the near future of his 4x100 girls relay team. They punched their tickets to the Masters by finishing third with a time of 49.49. Made up of three underclassmen, the team consists of Seals, freshman Izabella Gutierrez, sophomore Kyrrah Dowell and sophomore Addison Perry.
Dowell was also a shining star for the ‘Dogs at the divisional meet. She finished third in the girls 300 meters hurdles with a time of 46.19 to lock down a Masters spot. She also recently broke a long-held school record in the same event with a time of 45.58.
Already in possession of the school 100 meters hurdles record (15.27), which she broke last year, Dowell is now officially the fastest female hurdler in Tracy High history. Both of the previous records stood strong since the mid 90’s.
Elsewhere, West’s Renshaw finished third in the boys 400 meters race with a personal best time of 49.48. Wolf Pack teammates, Poblano and Christopher Williams also secured Masters qualifying times in the boys 100 meters. With the at-large qualification time set at 11.11, Poblano clocked a 10.91 while Williams crossed the finish line at 11.02.
Tracy senior Aidan Monarrez finished fourth in the boys shot put with a thrown distance of 47-0, just hitting the at-large qualifying requirement. In the boys pole vault, ‘Dogs senior Thomas Metge finished third with a height of 13-09.
Kimball sending six to the Masters
Kimball High saw four individuals and one relay team secure a Sac-Joaquin Section Masters qualification during the CIF SJS Division 3 track and field meet at Lincoln High in Lincoln on May 11.
Senior Rania Asad shined and performed at close to the peak of her powers as she clocked a personal best time of 57.90 to take second place in the girls 400 meters event – beating the at-large qualifying time of 58.82 with a cushion.
The girls 4x100 team consisting of junior Janai Jackson, junior Payton Phillips, senior Tiffany Williams and Asad finished 6th with a time of 50.30 to secure qualification.
Individually, Williams clocked in at 26.20 in the girls 200 meters to finish 6th and book her spot at the Masters.
In the girls pole vault, senior Samantha Fernandez finished 5th with a height of 9-05 to advance. Junior Preston Nunn made the Masters cut with his 4th place finish in the boys high jump. He recorded a personal best height of 5-11.
Mustangs one of the top forces in D4
The Mountain House High track and field team further solidified themselves as one of the top forces in CIF SJS Division 4 during the divisional meet at Weston Ranch on May 9-11.
The Mustangs put in several strong performances across multiple track and field events to end their spring season on a high and qualify a host of athletes for the Masters tournament in Davis later this week.
A total of four gold medals came back to Mountain House with senior Amartya Poovaiah snatching the first in the boys 1600 meters with a personal best time of 4:32.05.
The Mustangs’ ladies then came to the fore with junior Alyssa Gorman winning the 100 meters hurdles, clocking a time of 16.28. Senior Annah Wright won the long jump with a length of 16-11.5. Freshman Laiana Saguiguit (15-11.5) came third.
Last but not least, the Mustangs struck gold in the boys 4x800 relay as they topped the competition with a time of 8:38.57. The team consisted of sophomores Tirdaud Rejaly, Rayan Mohammed and Faizon Potprocky and senior Yuji Buczynski.
Junior Niara Mangrum led a number of second place finishes as she took silver in the girls triple jump with a personal best 32-08. Sophomore Abhirami Nair finished third with 32-06.5.
Sophomore Jariah Indalecio clocked a personal best time of 1:01.74 in her second-place finish in the girls 400 meters. She also took bronze in the 200 meters with another PR time of 26.82. Gorman finished second in the girls 300 meters hurdles with a time of 49.35. Buczynski took second in the boys 3200 meters with a time of 9:55.29.
A couple of Mustangs’ girls relay teams brought home bronze medals. The 4x400 team consisting of sophomore Jiani Pan, junior Corynne Vinson, Nair and Indalecio finished third with a time of 4:14.54.
The 4x800 team made up of sophomores Sadie Baddas, Natalie Kwok and Hana Kieffaber and senior Milana Ricafort took third place with a time of 11:11.25.
Mustangs junior Romeo Ngo came close twice as he took fourth in both the boys 100 (11.20 PR) and 200 meters (23.18). Wright finished fourth in the girls 100 meters with a time of 13.14. Senior Sophia Kwok took fourth in the girls 3200 meters with a personal best time of 12:33.23.
The boys 4x100 just missed out on a podium finish as they took fourth with a time of 44.01. The team was made up of Ngo, sophomore Nasir Campbell, junior Amare Brooks and freshman Erin Foster.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
