The Mountain House High track and field team opened its spring 2021 season on April 8, hosting Beyer High of Modesto in a Western Athletic Conference dual meet. Both the Mustang varsity boys and varsity girls turned in dominant performances.
The Mustang girls defeated Beyer 72-17, with senior Maya Gorman leading the way. Gorman won four individual events, inclidng the 100-meter dash (13.09 seconds) and 200-meter dash (27.55), and she won both the high jump (4 feet, 6 inches) and the long jump (15-5).
Event winners also included sophomore Jasmine Johnson in the 400 meters (1 minute, 9 seconds) and 800 meters (2:55.32), and senior Arabella Bucoy in the 100-meter hurdles (18.98) and 300-meter hurdles (58.81). Mountain House also won both the 4x100 relay (55.93) and 4x400 relay (5:06.04).
The Mustang boys outscored Beyer 72-39. First-place athletes included junior Jordan Marshall in the 110 hurdles (18.39), 300 hurdles (45.53) and high jump (5-0), sophomore Kobe Goh in the 100 meters (11.33) and 200 meters (24.58), and senior Alex Miller in both the shot put (40-1) and discus (102-0). The Mustangs also won both the 4x100 relay (48.3) and the 4x400 relay (4:00.71).
Central California Athletic Alliance meet No. 3
The Millennium Falcons had the top teams at both varsity levels on Saturday at the third Central California Athletic Alliance track and field meet of the 2021 season on Saturday at Ripon High.
The Millennium boys finished with a score of 73, edging out Venture Academy of Stockton (72.5) in the team scoring. Millennium’s boys won eight of the 16 events. Sophomore Carson Edwards won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 16.78 seconds, and he won the 1,600 meters (4:55.66). Sophomore Duane Dargin also won two events, including the shot put (36 feet, 3 inches) and the discus (98-5).
Other first-place athletes from Millennium included junior Nate Washington, winner of the 100-meter dash (11.52), and sophomore Christian Lavagetto, winner of the 200 meters (24.51). Millennium also won both the 4x100 relay (48.67) and the 4x400 relay (4:12.74).
Delta Charter High’s top athletes included Zackary Eccleston, taking second in the shot put (32-8) and third in the discus (85-9), and Ephraim Rood, taking second in the 3,200 meter run (12:19.98).
Millennium’s girls defeated all of the other teams with a score of 75, with Venture Academy the closest challenger (47). Top athletes for the Falcons were senior Ingrid Moshan Morales, winner of both the 1,600 (7:13.04) and 3,200 (15:40.21), and junior Maliyah Hutchinson, winner of both the shot put (26-3) and the discus (70-5). Also taking first place was freshman Jaidyn Woods in the long jump (14-6½). The Millennium girls also won the 4x100 relay (58.02) and the 4x400 relay (5:51.99).
Central California Athletic Alliance meet No. 3
Saturday, Ripon High
Varsity boys: Millennium 73, Venture Academy 72.5, Big Valley Christian 35.5, Turlock Christian 29, Delta Charter 13
Millennium
100 - 1, Nate Washington, 11.52. 2, Christian Lavagetto, 11.84.
200 - 1, Christian Lavagetto, 24.51.
800 - 1, Carson Edwards, 2:16.78.
1600 - 1, Carson Edwards, 4:55.66.
110 hurdles - 3, Duane Dargin, 23.55.
4x100 relay - 1, Millennium (Jordan Canas, Nate Washington, Ethan Dargin, Christian Lavagetto), 48.67.
4x400 relay - 1, Millennium, 4:12.74.
Shot put - 1, Duane Dargin, 36-3. 3, Cesar Gutierrez, 28-6½.
Discus - 1, Duane Dargin, 98-5
2, Cesar Gutierrez, 92-4.
Delta Charter
3200 - 2, Ephraim Rood, 12:19.98.
Shot put - 2, Zackary Eccleston, 32-8.
Discus - 3, Zackary Eccleston, 85-9.
Varsity girls: Millennium 75, Venture Academy 47, Big Valley Christian 35, Turlock Christian 7, Delta Charter 3
Millennium
100 - 2, Jaidyn Woods, 14.20.
200 - 3, Angelica Ornelas, 31.56.
400 - 2, Carrie Weiss, 1:12.26.
800 - 2, Emma Curran, 3:20.92.
1600 - 1, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 7:13.04.
3200 - 1, Ingrid Moshan Morales, 15:40.21.
300 hurdles - 2, Silvana Vieira, 1:13.45.
4x100 relay - 1, Millennium (Carrie Weiss, Jaidyn Woods, Angelica Ornelas, Riley Vatran), 58.02.
4x400 relay - 1, Millennium (Carrie Weiss, Emma Curran, Alexandra Almazan, Riley Vatran), 5:51.99.
Shot put - 1, Maliyah Hutchinson, 26-3. 3, Peyton Paull, 16-10.
Discus - 1, Maliyah Hutchinson, 70-5. 2, Peyton Paull, 52-11.
Long jump - 1, Jaidyn Woods, 14-6½.
Delta Charter
1600 - 3, Rylee Williamson, 9:08.71.
Mountain House vs. Beyer
April 8, Mountain House High
Varsity boys: Mountain House 72, Beyer 39
100 - 1, Kobe Goh, 11.33. 2, Daniel Elizondo, 11.98.
200 - 1, Kobe Goh, 24.58. 3, Joseph Puthiyadam, 28.18.
400 - 3, Colin Sahim, 60.68.
800 - 2, Madden Harada, 2:29.13. 3, Manikantanagasai Illuri, 2:51.91.
1600 - 3, Yuji Buczynski, 5:04.83.
110 hurdles - 1, Jordan Marshall, 18.39. 2, Dylan Gleave, 33.89.
300 hurdles - 1, Jordan Marshall, 45.53. 2, Colin Sahim, 51.07. 3, Dylan Gleave, 51.81.
4x100 relay - 1, Mountain House, 48.3.
4x400 relay - 1, Mountain House, 4:00.71.
Shot put - 1, Alex Miller, 40-1. 2, Mathew Andrade, 38-10.
Discus - 1, Alex Miller, 102-0. 2, Mathew Andrade, 77-2.
High jump - 1, Jordan Marshall, 5-0.
Long jump - 1, Gary Leteipa, 17-7. 2, Jordan Marshall, 17-5. 3, Manikantanagasai Illuri, 16-1.
Varsity girls: Mountain House 72, Beyer 17
100 - 1, Maya Gorman, 13.09. 2, Lalitha Raichur, 14.76. 3, Caitlin Neil, 14.84.
200 - 1, Maya Gorman, 27.55. 2, Lalitha Raichur, 30.78. 3, Caitlin Neil, 30.93.
400 - 1, Jasmine Johnson, 69.9. 2, Milana Ricafort, 72.86.
800 - 1, Jasmine Johnson, 2:55.32. 2, Milana Ricafort, 3:06.88. 3, Caterina Bordoni, 3:17.63.
100 hurdles - 1, Arabella Bucoy, 18.98. 3, Krystle Castillo, 19.82.
300 hurdles - 1, Arabella Bucoy, 58.81. 2, Alishba Ahmed, 63.95. 3, Grace Stahr, 66.38.
4x100 relay - 1, Mountain House, 55.93.
4x400 relay - 1, Mountain House, 5:06.04.
High jump - 1, Maya Gorman, 4-6. 2, Jasmine Johnson, 4-6.
Long jump - 1, Maya Gorman, 15-5.
Junior varsity boys: Beyer 56, Mountain House 53
100 - 1, Roen Magbanua, 13.13. 2, Anish Kamatam, 13.18.
200 - 2, Avery Miller, 28.74.
400 - 2, Sree Kolli, 65.28.
800 - 1, Jeremiah Kenny, 2:25.0. 2, Amitya Thimaiah, 2:25.5.
1600 - 1, Jeremiah Kenny, 5:13.69. 3, Amitya Thimaiah, 5:27.72.
110 hurdles - 1, Silverio Jimenez, 19.09. 2, Avery Miller, 20.80.
300 hurdles - 2, Silverio Jimenez, 53.25. 3, Ekrasmiey Chan, 56.74.
4x100 relay - 1, Mountain House, 54.33.
Shot put - 2, Anish Kamatam, 30-7.
Long jump - 1, Roen Magbanua, 15-11. 3, Anirudh Sivakumar, 14-9.
Junior varsity girls: Mountain House 34, Beyer 8
100 - 1, Corynne Vinson, 14.42. 2, Alyssa Gorman, 14.71. 3, Rhea Ramalingam, 15.08.
200 - 1, Alyssa Gorman, 30.9.
400 - 1, Lakshita Kutnikar, 96.75.
4x100 relay - 1, Mountain House, 1:04.6.
Shot put - 1, Vidya` Kotipalli, 19-6. 3, Sreeja Pagireddy, 16-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.