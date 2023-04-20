yuji buczynski1

Mountain House High senior Yuji Buczynski at the Rustbuster Invitational in Patterson earlier this spring. 

 Courtesy of Eugene Buczynski

Mountain House High senior Yuji Buczynski currently holds eight all-time school records across track and field and cross-country – the majority of them set within the last year as he continues getting better on his journey towards something even greater.

Buczynski just cracked the school’s all-time 1600 meters record with a time of 4:29.44 at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Meet against Beyer High on March 31. Also in the month of March, he became the first ever Mustang to clock a sub 10-minute time in the 3200 meters as he ran a 9:49.27 at the Dan Gabor Invitational in Pleasanton on March 4.

