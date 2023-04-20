Mountain House High senior Yuji Buczynski currently holds eight all-time school records across track and field and cross-country – the majority of them set within the last year as he continues getting better on his journey towards something even greater.
Buczynski just cracked the school’s all-time 1600 meters record with a time of 4:29.44 at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Meet against Beyer High on March 31. Also in the month of March, he became the first ever Mustang to clock a sub 10-minute time in the 3200 meters as he ran a 9:49.27 at the Dan Gabor Invitational in Pleasanton on March 4.
The four-year varsity runner said that he is both satisfied and humbled to be able to break so many records. With his future aspirations set high, performing at such a high level in a way reassures him that the hard work he is putting in is paying off.
“I have a great desire to run in college and be amongst the top NCAA distance athletes in the country,” Buczynski told the Tracy Press. “I know that will take a lot of work but I am ready to take it on.”
The remainder of the seniors' records were set in cross-country where he holds the best times in Mountain House High history at the 2 miles, 2.93 miles, 3 miles, 3.03 miles, 3.2 miles and 5000 meters distances.
Buczynski has an unrivaled hunger for greatness, and he puts in countless hours outside just getting miles in. Just competing against himself, trying to get better, testing his own limits.
Yuji’s father, Eugene, who is also the track and field assistant coach at the school, gave a little insight into what makes his son so successful in his relentless pursuit of glory.
“For (Yuji), there is no finish line,” Eugene said. “He is always looking to improve. Each achievement is used to build on to the next one. Every time he has a setback, he comes back stronger. He’ll drive himself to complete exhaustion and I’ve had to carry him off the track a couple of times because he has drained himself so much.”
Buczynski’s accolades, even just up to this point, have already etched him into Mountain House High folklore for eternity.
He is the only Mustang to ever compete at the Mt. Sac Cross Country Invitational in Southern California where he finished 8th (16:03.34) in a field of 115 in the Division 2 Varsity Blue race. The Mustangs’ team captain is also currently ranked No. 2 in the WAC 1600 meters rankings.
However, in spite of all those honors and with Buczynski’s area of expertise obviously being based in individual sports, he is – perhaps most impressively – the ultimate team player.
Although he is locked in on his own end goal, which is to successfully compete in the pros in years to come, he embraces the leadership role that he is shouldering as a member of the Mustangs. He views being able to help those that bring the best out of him every day as a privilege.
“I don’t feel much pressure as a leader,” Buczynski said. “I am lucky to have some great teammates and as I progress through my career in running, I would like to see some of them break my records. But I also hope that they look at my post-high school achievements for future inspiration.”
Along with his excellence out on the track, Buczynski also boasts a 4.35 GPA in the classroom. For most student-athletes, equally high performance in both is a tough balancing act. However, Buczynski explained that his formula for success is to apply the same work ethic that he does when he’s running into his academics.
He describes running as something that brings him happiness. His ultimate goal is to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games – set to be hosted in Los Angeles – in the 1500 meters event.
But first, the challenge of climbing up the NCAA Division 1 ladder is coming up thick and fast. Buczynski has accepted an offer to attend Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, in the fall – a school which boasts one of the best athletics programs in the country. And while he has not yet received an offer to join their track or cross-country team, Buczynski has no doubt that he will make it onto the roster.
“Constantly working on what’s next is what has helped me achieve what I have so far,” he said. “That will help me continue to take steps up and I really want to see how good I can ultimately become.”
Excited to remain a Mustang at the college level, Buczynski’s plan in case of not making the team as a freshman is to join the school’s Distance Club Team and work his way up. The one thing that is for certain is that he will not be denied. He’s too hungry. Too focused. And he works way too hard for it to be otherwise.
“He doesn’t care about athletic scholarships, free shoes, or any other perks associated with being on the team,” Eugene Buczynski said. “His singular focus is to become the best runner he can possibly be while earning his professional degree. And given his drive and ambition, I will not be surprised to see him run at a very high national level.”
