Contributed by Eugene Buczynski
The Mountain House High track and field team hosted Beyer High in their first home meet of the season on Friday -- rescheduled from Wednesday due to thunderstorms. The Mustangs didn’t miss a beat, though, as they swept all four divisions against the Patriots to remain undefeated in Western Athletic Conference (WAC) competition.
With the meet recorded by a fully automated timing system, and the weather conditions favorable, the Mustangs notched up many personal records and even broke some school records.
Jariah Indalecio won the varsity girls 100-meter dash in a blistering time of 12.90 seconds, moving her up to fourth on the all-time school record list. She was also part of the winning 4x100 (51.73) team with Jiani Pan, Alyssa Gorman and Annah Wright.
Freshman Gabriella Kohler won the JV girls 400 with her best time yet, 1:09.09, and was also part of the winning JV girls 4x400 (5:02.43) relay team with Carmel Crone, Riya Mandayam and Borislava Tomova.
Tomova – who is a freshman -- also won the JV girls 800 meters in a time of 2:40.40, the fastest freshman girls time on school record. And to top it off, she also won the JV girls high jump with a height of 4 feet 2 inches.
Senior Sophia Kwok won the varsity girls 3200 with a time of 13:34.65 and placed second in the 1600 (5:47.74) – good for third on the all-time school list. Sophomore Emi Buczynski won the varsity girls shot put with a PR throw of 25-0 and placed third in varsity girls discus (57-06).
Freshman Laiana Saguiguit won the JV girls long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 2¼ inches which moved her to third on the all-time school list. She was also part of the winning JV girls 4x100 team (54.10) with Callie Strock, Kemi Bello and Carmel Crone. Saguiguit (28.24) also came in second in the 200 meters.
Junior Romeo Ngo won the varsity boys 200 meters in a fast PR time of 23.32. He also won the 100-meter race with a time of 11.39. Freshman Chidera Kanu kept up his steady improvement during the season, clocking a PR time of 58.60 to win the JV boys 400 meters.
Senior Yuji Buczynski won the varsity boys 3200 meters in a time of 10:33.13 and came second in the 1600 meters, breaking the school record with his best time yet, 4:29.44 -- moving himself into second in the Sac-Joaquin Section (SJS) Division 4 rankings.
Junior Avery Miller competed in the varsity boys 300-meter hurdles and, with his third-place finish in a PR time of 43.65, shattered the school record. His time moved him into sixth place in SJS D4 rankings.
The varsity boys 4x400 team won their race in the second fastest time in school history, 3:42.24. Contributing to the epic effort were Abhinaav Balaji, Eric Heads, Avery Miller and Romeo Ngo.
Jacob Hawthorne recorded a monster PR throw of 39-9 to win the varsity boys shot put and move into third on the school’s all-time list and 12th in the SJS D4 rankings. He also recorded a solid 92-0 discus throw to finish second in that competition.
Amare Brooks kept up with his high-flying ways, winning both the varsity boys long jump and triple jump with marks of 18-5 and 36-9 respectively.
Last but not least, the Mustangs successfully revived their pole vault program with Derek Rubin and Michael Rivello tying for first place with school record clearances of 9-0. The versatile Faizon Potprocky cleared 7-6 and placed third after finishing a close second (2:07.95) in the varsity boys 800 and second again (10:51.24) in the varsity boys 3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.