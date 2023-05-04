Contributed by Eugene Buczynski
The Mountain House Mustangs track and field team hosted the Lathrop Spartans in their final meet of the season on Monday. All four divisions were hotly contested during the regular season.
The Mountain House Mustangs track and field team hosted the Lathrop Spartans in their final meet of the season on Monday. All four divisions were hotly contested during the regular season.
In an upset, and for the first time in school history, the Mustang varsity boys claimed the WAC championship, with a perfect record of 7-0. The Mustangs Varsity and JV Girls, and JV Boys squads did not come away with wins but fought hard against the deeper Lathrop team, with the loss in the Girls divisions being the only one of the season.
The final standings in the girls divisions will be decided by ‘make up’ scoring for Lathrop and Grace Davis at the WAC League meet.
The meet against Lathrop also marked the Mustangs’ senior night where the graduating class was honored for their achievements. In that spirit, the senior performance results were as follows. Amartya Poovaiah won both the Boys 800 meters with a time of 2:09.30 and the 1600 meters runs with a time of 4:46.04.
Yuji Buczynski placed second in the 1600 meters (4:49.06) and won the 3200, clocking a time of 10:55.81. Daniel Elizondo took second in the 110 meter hurdles as he crossed the finish line at 18.79. Jacob Hawthorne placed second in the shot put (39-10, PR) and third in the discus (107-04), with the discus distance being a new school record.
Annah Wright took second in the girls 100 meters with a PR time of 12.93, and second in the long jump with a length of 14-11.50. Lana Ricafort (2:44.96) came second in the 800 meters. Sophia Kwok was second in both the 1600 meters with a time of 5:51.62 and the 3200 meters (13:53.91).
It was truly an epic day of performances with many athletes competing in multiple events on a warm day, giving their all for the team. Soon, a championship banner will be hung in the Mountain House school gym, commemorating the varsity boys’ first championship.
Contact Arion Armeniakos at aarmeniakos@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4229.
