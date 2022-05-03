Tracy junior track standout Ciella Seals was in fine form as she swept her individual events and anchored the Bulldogs 4x100 girls varsity relay enroute to a dominant 211-158 victory over crosstown rivals West at Wayne Schneider Stadium in Tracy on April 28.
Seals never looked to be out of high gear as she cruised home with a time of 12.50 seconds in the girls 100-meter event, over a second faster than West’s Marissa Avelar in second (13.64, a personal record). In the girls 200-meters sprint, Seals crossed the line at 26.61, stretching the margin of victory ever so slightly from the 100. Teammate Addison Perry came second, recording her personal record of 28.26.
The Bulldogs’ 4x100 girls relay team also did not disappoint, securing a convincing victory with a finishing time of 50.12.
Overall, Tracy conceded first place in just two girls’ events. West’s Rianna Quiruz came up big to avoid the sweep for the Wolf Pack with a win in the 800-meters (time n/a). Then, Emma Valadez grabbed a second straight win for West with a time of 6 minutes, 10.05 seconds in the 1600-meters race.
Elsewhere of note in the girl’s events, Tracy’s Perry put up another PR with a win in the 400-meters at 1:05.10. Ava Coverdale finished second, also with a PR of 1:07.80. Tracy’s Jaida Castrejon won the girls 3200-meters at 12:41.97, which was her personal best. Brielle Magaoay won the discus event for the Bulldogs out on the field with a PR distance of 88 feet, 9 inches . Abigail Riley completed the day of personal records for Tracy with a 4-6 in her high jump victory.
On the boys side , the visiting Wolf Pack held their own with a 115-107 team win with sprinter Yosef Poblano leading the way with 100-meter and 200-meter dash wins. Poblano took the 100 with a time of 11.63 and the 200 at 23.88. West’s Christopher Williams came second in the 100 with a PR of 11.98.
West’s Leonel Moreno snatched the 800 meters race with a PR of 2:11.22 and Xavier Cardona Renshaw took wins in the 400-meters with a time of 51.63 and in the long jump with a distance of 18-11.
Tracy’s only boys track win came through Jorge Perez who dominated the 3200-meters event with a PR time of 11:28.58, just under 20 seconds quicker than West’s Andrew Rozales with 12:46.32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.