Last Friday at Tokay saw Tracy’s varsity track star Kyrrahlynn Dowell stand out with gold in the women’s 400 meters as the Bulldogs and West high varsity track and field teams competed at the Tri-City Athletic League finals.
Dowell has a medal to show for every event that she ran in last week, but none as precious as the bright gold she secured in the 400 with a personal best time of 59.77. Individually, Dowell also snatched bronze in the 100 meters hurdles with a time of 16.09.
The Tracy 4x100 women’s relay team collected second place with Dowell joined by Ciella Seals, Ava Coverdale and Mary Jane Anzo. The Bulldogs crossed the line at 50.91.
Seals also had a good meet individually, breaking the Tracy school record – held since 1996 – in the women’s 100 with a personal best time of 12.10 to finish second. Seals was only bested by St. Mary’s Cameron Fields who finished 15/100th of a second ahead after trailing in the prelims. Seals took third in the women’s 200 with a time of 26.45.
The only other gold medals of the meet came on the field. Bulldog Kylie Dennington won the women’s pole vault with a height of 8-6, while Tracy’s Brett Morris took the same event on the men’s side with a height of 13-0. West’s Roselyn Lazum came third in the women’s at 8-0.
West’s lone gold of the day came through Ekam Hundal who was first in the men’s high jump with a height of 5’10.
Elsewhere of note, West shined in the men’s sprints with Yosef Poblano coming second in the 100 with a personal best time of 11.21. The Wolf Pack’s Cameron Williams and Timothy Miles had great runs in the men’s 110 and 300 hurdles, coming second and third respectively in both. In the 110, Williams had a PR of 14.96 while Miles clocked a 17.09. In the 300, Williams crossed the finish line with another personal best time of 40.43. Miles just trailed with 40.53.
Tracy’s Abigail Riley came second in the women’s 300 meters hurdles with a PR of 49.77. In the relays West took third in the men’s 4x100 with a time of 44.24. Williams, Miles, Poblano and Xavier Cardona Renshaw made up the team.
Tracy took bronze in the men’s 4x400 relay with a time of 3:38.26. Mateo Espinoza, Logan Brandt, Leonardo Cambridge and Charlie Dao ran on the team.
Back on the field, Bulldog Mia Ulloa came third in the women’s discus with a distance of 91-0. Tracy’s Aidan Monarrez came third in the men’s shot put with a distance of 43-5. Jake Navas of Tracy took third in the men’s discus with a personal best distance of 130-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.