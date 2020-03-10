The Tracy High boys track and field team was the top team at the Timberwolf Invitational, held Saturday at Sierra High in Manteca.
The Bulldogs finished with a team score of 104.5 and placed first out of 17 teams. Tracy’s athletes placed in the top three in 10 of the 16 events and placed first in four events.
Senior Ahmad Salim was the winner of the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.70 seconds. Senior Russell Sambrano won the 110-meter hurdles (16.09), and senior Ryan Knight was the winner of the pole vault with a jump of 11 feet even. Tracy also won the boys 4x100 relay, with the team of sophomore Marcellus Young, senior Omari Debre, sophomore Dwayne Thomas and Salim running the race in 45.12 seconds.
In the varsity girls competition, Tracy placed sixth (34.4) out of 16 teams. Senior Danielle Bacon was the Bulldogs’ top performer with wins in both the 100-meter dash (13.41) and the 400 meters (1:00.22)
Timberwolf Invitational
Saturday, Sierra High, Manteca
Varsity boys: Tracy 104.5 (first out of 17 teams)
100—1, Ahmad Salim, Tracy, 11.70. 5, Dwayne Thomas Jr., Tracy, 12.09.
200—6, Dwayne Thomas Jr., Tracy, 24.32.
400—3, Mikel Concepcion, Tracy, 55.63.
800—5, Mikel Concepcion, Tracy, 2:11.21.
110 hurdles—1, Russell Sambrano, Tracy, 16.09.
300 hurdles—2, Omari Debre, Tracy, 43.80. 6, Russell Sambrano, Tracy, 44.69.
4x100 relay—1, Tracy, 45.12.
4x400 relay—3, Tracy, 3:45.74.
Shot put—2, Jason Reyes Jr, Tracy, 46-4.
Discus—2, Jason Reyes Jr, Tracy, 132-10.
High jump—2, Dinero Burgess, Tracy, 5-6. 6, Mikel Concepcion, Tracy, 5-2.
Pole vault—1, Ryan Knight, Tracy, 11-0. 2, Michael Noll, Tracy, 10-6.
Long jump—5, Ahmad Salim, Tracy, 19-4.
Triple jump—4, Russell Sambrano, Tracy, 39-2½.
Freshman-sophomore boys: Tracy 82 (first out of 16 teams), West 9 (13th)
100—1, Khalil Walls, Tracy, 12.33.
200—2, Logan Murray, Tracy, 24.43.
400—4, Jamal Martin, West, 57.00.
800—4, Hayden Jackson, West, 2:16.11.
1,600—3, Charlie Dao, Tracy, 5:18.60.
3,200—3, Charlie Dao, Tracy, 11:14.50.
110 hurdles—2, Mateo Espinoza, Tracy, 18.47.
300 hurdles—2, Mateo Espinoza, Tracy, 45.15. 6, John Villanueva, West, 46.50.
4x100 relay—1, Tracy, 46.63.
4x400 relay—3, Tracy, 3:57.15.
Discus—6, Jason Matta, Tracy, 86-9.
Pole vault—1, Brett Morris, Tracy, 9-6. 2, Thomas Metge, Tracy, 8-6. 6, Andres Gamboa Jr., Tracy, 7-6.
Long jump—6, Austin Ho-Sy, Tracy, 16-8.
Varsity girls: Tracy 34.4 (sixth out of 16 teams), West 6 (15th)
100—1, Danielle Bacon, Tracy, 13.41.
200—5, Malayka Kabba, West, 28.38.
400—1, Danielle Bacon, Tracy, 1:00.22.
800—5, Kimberly Brutus, Tracy, 2:41.51.
4x100 relay—2, Tracy, 52.40.
4x400 relay—4, West, 5:10.70.
Shot put—6, Danielle Corell, Tracy, 31-0. 6, Cierra Spikes, Tracy, 31-0.
High jump—5, Renee Jones, Tracy, 4-0. 5, Janessa Zamora, Tracy, 4-0.
Pole vault—5, Ashley Evans, Tracy, 6-6. 5, Mya Vasquez, Tracy, 6-6.
Freshman-sophomore girls: Tracy 23 (seventh out of 16 teams), West 10 (11th place)
200—4, Crystal Adutwum, Tracy, 29.54.
400—1, Crystal Adutwum, Tracy, 1:05.64.
3200—6, Christina Matteo, Tracy, 14:59.96.
100 hurdles—5, Amana Williams, Tracy, 21.38.
4x400 relay—3, West, 5:09.69.
Shot put—4, Simran Sahota, West, 27-9½.
Pole vault—4, Brianna Knight, Tracy, 6-6. 5, Malak Hammudi, Tracy, 6-0.
