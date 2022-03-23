Five local track and field teams competed at the Jaguar Invitational on Saturday at Kimball High’s Don Nicholson Stadium. The annual meet, back after 2 years off because of COVID-19 restrictions, drew 22 teams, mostly from around the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Tracy High had the top local varsity team in the varsity boys competition as the Bulldogs placed second (53) out of 18 teams. Kimball was sixth (32.5), Mountain House and Millennium in a three-way tie for seventh (30) with Bear Creek, and West was 12th (17). Golden Valley of Merced was the team champion (88).
Top performers for the Bulldogs included senior Marcellus Young, second place in the 100-meter dash (11.49), and senior Jason Matta, second-place in the discus (133-6). Matta also placed third in the shot put (42-3), and sophomore Thomas Metge placed third in the pole vault (10-0).
Tracy took second place in the 4000 meter distance medley relay, with the team of seniors Braylin Archer, Keona Garcia, Ethan Thanh, Charlie Dao running the race in 12:06.69. Tracy’s 4x800 relay team placed third with Garcia, Dao, junior Jesus Gutierrez Jr. and junior Rohith Chikka logging a time of 10:22.43.
Kimball High’s top athletes were senior Jerome Nance III, second place in the long jump (20-0) and Adrean Martinez, third in the triple jump (38-6). Kimball’s team of juniors P.K. Obbo, Nicholas Nguyen, Asim Imran and Jaden Phan placed second in the 800-meter sprint medley relay (1:45.58).
The Mountain House team claimed two gold medals, one for junior Yuji Buczynski in the 1600 meters (4:52.93), and another for the team of sophomore Siddharth Putta, junior Jayden Frank Key, freshman Michael Rivello and Buczynski in the 4000-meter distance medley relay (11:52.21).
Millennium’s top athletes were senior Antoine Rivers, second in the 400 meters (54.47) and senior Nate Washington, third in the 100-meter dash (11.58). Millennium also had two third-place relay teams, including Rivers, Washington, and juniors Christian Lavagetto and Joshua Williams in the 4x100 relay (45.18), and Williams, Rivers, seniors Joseph Goitia and Vernon Real in the 4x400 relay (3:52.13).
In the varsity girls team competition, Kimball High placed fourth out of 20 teams (45) with Tracy (44.2) close behind in fifth. Mountain House placed 11th (17), West was 14th (12) and Millennium was 17th (5). Sonora was the varsity girls champion (58.2).
Kimball’s team of juniors Zykerionnah Williams, Tiffany Williams and Rania Asad and senior Ahsha Griffin, won the 4x400 relay (4:21.91). Asad placed third in the 400 meters (1:02.31) and junior Samantha Fernandez placed third in the pole vault (8-0).
Kimball also placed third in two relays, including the team of Zykerionnah Williams, Tiffany Williams, and seniors Carolina Martinez and Ahsha Griffin in the 4x100 relay (54.29) and Martinez, senior Anna Reese and juniors Cielo Pena and Karina Alarcon in the 4000-meter distance medley relay (15:32.80).
Tracy’s girls claimed three gold medals, including freshman Kyrrahlynn Dowell in the 100 hurdles (16.68), the team of Dowell, junior Ciella Seals, sophomore Ava Coverdale and junior Mary Jane Anzo in both the 4x100 relay (51.13), and 800-meter sprint medley relay (1:57.43).
The Mountain House team of freshman Natalie Kwok, senior Reina Ramos-Hall, freshman Sadie Baddas, and junior Sophia Kwok took first place (15:03.80) in the 4000 meter distance medley relay, and Baddas, Sophia Kwok, freshman Abhirami Nair and junior Caitlin Neil placed third in the 4x400 relay (4:43.55).
West High’s top athlete was senior Roselyn Lazum, placing second in the pole vault (8-0).
Kimball (98) was the team champion out of 16 teams in the freshman-sophomore boys competition, with Tracy in fourth (60), Mountain House sixth (35) and Millennium 14th (1).
Kimball’s gold medalists were sophomore Aaron Urtiaga, 1600 (5:16.25), sophomore Preston Nunn, long jump (18-5½) and sophomore Chance Smith, triple jump (39-2). Tracy High had two first-place relay teams, including sophomores Angelo Farinha, Brandon Ng and Brandon Dao and freshman Josh Ruzon in the 4x800 relay (10:22.43), and Ng and freshmen Amir Popal, Isaias Fierros and Dhir Patel in the 4000-meter distance medley relay (12:29.69).
Tracy was the team champion (82) out of 14 teams in the freshman-sophomore girls competition, with Kimball (63.5) in third place, West fifth (39.5) and Mountain House sixth (22).
Tracy’s gold medalists were sophomore Danielle Francis, discus (70-0) and sophomore Ashlynne DeMontigny, high jump (4-4). Kimball’s gold medalists were freshman Isabella Bianchini, 100 hurdles (19.41) and long jump (14-10), and sophomore Hailee Uecker, pole vault (7-0). Also winning gold was Mountain House freshman Abhirami Nair, triple jump (29-9).
Jaguar invitational
Saturday, Don Nicholson Stadium, Kimball High
Varsity boys
Golden Valley 88, Tracy 53, Livermore 50, Ripon 44, Lathrop 39, Kimball 32.5, Mountain House 30, Millennium 30, Bear Creek 30, Venture Academy 21, Sonora 21, West 17, Franklin 14, East Union 10, Patterson 6, Stagg 5, Linden 3.5, Weston Ranch 1
100 - 2, Marcellus Young, Tracy, 11.49. 3, Nate Washington, Millennium, 11.58. 5, Christian Lavagetto, Millennium, 11.68. 6, Jerome Nance III, Kimball, 11.79. 8, Khalil Walls, Tracy, 11.80.
400 - 2, Antoine Rivers, Millennium, 54.47. 6, Travis Marieiro, Kimball, 55.57. 8, Timothy Miles, West, 55.72.
1600 - 1, Yuji Buczynski, Mountain House, 4:52.93. 2, Jeremiah Kenny, Mountain House, 4:53.94. 4, Charlie Dao, Tracy, 5:06.35. 5, Rafael Lomeli, Kimball, 5:10.01. 6, Vernon Real, Millennium, 5:15.69.
110 hurdles - 6, Sebastian Tate, Kimball, 20.12. 8, Jason Kim, Tracy, 20.44.
4x100 relay - 3, Millennium (Antoine Rivers, Christian Lavagetto, Joshua Williams, Nate Washington), 45.18. 5, Mountain House (Romeo Ngo, Dennis Ephraim, Amare Brooks, Aeneas Brooks), 45.70. 6, Tracy (Marcellus Young, Jeremiah Costilla, David Garcia, Khalil Walls), 46.29. 7, Kimball (Antonio Aguirre, Aidan (AJ) Hunter, Vincent Dang, Jerome Nance III), 47.05. 8, West (Edward Ochoa, Timothy Miles, Phillip Hill, Elijah Robertson-Kelly), 47.91.
4x200 relay - 4, West (Elijah Robertson-Kelly, Timothy Miles, Edward Ochoa, David Torres), 1:41.20. 5, Kimball (Nathan Fountaine, Sebastian Tate, Andrew Burch, Adrean Martinez), 1:41.92. 6, Millennium (Nathan Cailles, Ethan Dargin, Jae Shaun Phillips, Nate Washington), 1:44.49.
4x400 relay - 3, Millennium (Joshua Williams, Joseph Goitia, Vernon Real, Antoine Rivers), 3:52.13. 4, West (Phillip Hill, Edward Ochoa, David Torres, Timothy Miles), 3:52.43. 7, Kimball (Aidan (AJ) Hunter, Andrew Burch, Antonio Aguirre, Travis Marieiro), 4:02.87. 8, Tracy (Mateo Espinoza, Keona Garcia, Jesus Gutierrez Jr., Timothy Brewer), 4:02.91.
4x800 relay - 3, Tracy (Jesus Gutierrez Jr., Keona Garcia, Rohith Chikka, Charlie Dao), 10:22.43a. 4, West (Andrew Rozales, Jose Salas, Chuong Tran, Edward Ochoa), 10:28.72.
800 meter sprint medley relay - 2, Kimball (PK Obbo, Nicholas Nguyen, Asim Imran, Jaden Phan), 1:45.58. 5, Tracy (Marcellus Young, Khalil Walls, David Garcia, Jason Kim), 1:51.07. 6 West, (Elijah Robertson-Kelly, Joshua Ferrer, Rayyan Rayyan, Ekam Hundal), 1:52.84.
4000 meter distance medley relay - 1, Mountain House (Siddharth Putta, Jayden Frank Key, Michael Rivello, Yuji Buczynski), 11:52.21. 2, Tracy (Braylin Archer, Keona Garcia, Ethan Thanh, Charlie Dao), 12:06.69. 5, Kimball (Rafael Lomeli, Nathan Fountaine, Asim Imran, Abraham Ramos), 12:31.19.
Shot put - 3, Jason Matta, Tracy, 42-3. 5, Aiden Monarrez, Tracy, 41-1. 7, Brett Morris, Tracy, 38-10.
Discus - 2, Jason Matta, Tracy, 133-6. 5, Aiden Monarrez, Tracy, 114-3. 8, Spencer Lanning, Tracy, 104-10.
High jump - 4, Ekam Hundal, West, 5-6. 5, Aidan (AJ) Hunter, Kimball, 5-2.
Pole vault - 3, Thomas Metge, Tracy, 10-0.
Long jump - 2, Jerome Nance III, Kimball, 20-0.
Triple jump - 3, Adrean Martinez, Kimball, 38-6. 7, Aeneas Brooks, Mountain House, 36-9. 8, Jerome Nance III, Kimball, 36-3.
Varsity girls
Sonora 58.2, Lathrop 52.2, Golden Valley 47, Kimball 45, Tracy 44.2, Patterson 39.2, El Capitan 36, East Union 30, Ripon 20, Livermore 18, Mountain House 17, Linden 17, Chavez 13, Bear Creek 12, West 12, Venture Academy 12, Millennium 5, Kennedy-Richmond 3, Weston Ranch 1, Stagg 1
100 - 4, Rania Asad, Kimball, 12.99. 5, Ciella Seals, Tracy, 12.99.
400 - 3, Rania Asad, Kimball, 1:02.31. 6, Caitlin Sandra Neil, Mountain House, 1:09.58. 7, Ahsha Griffin, Kimball, 1:11.16.
1600 - 6, Karina Alarcon, Kimball, 6:35.46. 7, Anna Reese, Kimball, 6:36.66.
100 hurdles - 1, Kyrrahlynn Dowell, Tracy, 16.68. 4, Tiffany Williams, Kimball, 19.38. 8, Neha Bhaskarabhotla, Mountain House, 19.96.
4x100 relay - 1, Tracy (Ciella Seals, Ava Coverdale, Kyrrahlynn Dowell, Mary Jane Anzo), 51.13. 3, Kimball (Zykerionnah Williams, Carolina Martinez, Ahsha Griffin, Tiffany Williams), 54.29. 4, Millennium (Jaidyn Woods, Maleyah Hutchinson, Demetriana Nunez, Charlotte Elsner), 54.71. 7, (West Roselyn Lazum, Olayinka Bossa, Jalyn Delgado, Sierrah Hill), 57.31.
4x200 relay - 4, West (Delmy Alvarez Trejo, Olayinka Bossa, Jalyn Delgado, Sierrah Hill), 2:02.01. 5, Tracy (Mary Jane Anzo, Tiana Coble, Paige Cordano, Kylie Dennington), 2:02.74. 8, Kimball (Lexi Rogers, Yuri Sekine, Samantha Fernandez, Nedah Lemar), 2:09.83.
4x400 relay - 1, Kimball (Zykerionnah Williams, Tiffany Williams, Ahsha Griffin, Rania Asad), 4:21.91. 3, Mountain House (Abhirami Nair, Sophia Kwok, Sadie Baddas, Caitlin Sandra Neil), 4:43.55.
800 meter sprint medley relay - 1, Tracy (Ciella Seals, Mary Jane Anzo, Ava Coverdale, Kyrrahlynn Dowell), 1:57.43. 6, Millennium (Jaidyn Woods, Mireya Martinez, Charlotte Elsner, Maleyah Hutchinson), 2:06.54. 7, Kimball (Samantha Fernandez, Nedah Lemar, Yuri Sekine, Tanjot Kaur), 2:10.37.
4000 meter distance medley relay - 1, Mountain House (Natalie Kwok, Reina Ramos-Hall, Sadie Baddas, Sophia Kwok), 15:03.80. 3, Kimball (Anna Reese, Carolina Martinez, Cielo Pena, Karina Alarcon), 15:32.80.
Discus - 5, Mia Ulloa, Tracy, 87-11.
Pole vault - 2, Roselyn Lazum, West, 8-0. 3, Samantha Fernandez, Kimball, 8-0. 4, Kylie Dennington, Tracy, 7-6. 6, Paige Cordano, Tracy, 7-0.
Long jump - 4, Kyrrahlynn Dowell, Tracy, 16-2¼. 5, Rania Asad, Kimball, 15-8½.
Freshman-sophomore boys
Kimball 98, Livermore 70, Ripon 62.5, Tracy 60, El Capitan 40, Mountain House 35, East Union 25, Bear Creek 23, Franklin 18, Patterson 15, Lathrop 14, Stagg 5, Linden 4.5, Millennium 1, Chavez 1, Weston Ranch 1
100 - 2, Jermaine Nance, Kimball, 11.87. 3, Romeo Ngo, Mountain House, 11.93. 8, Sandor Quiba, Mountain House, 12.25.
400 - 2, Chance Smith, Kimball, 58.32. 4, Ryan Velasco, Kimball, 59.71. 7, Tanner Ross, Millennium, 1:02.04.
1600 - 1, Aaron Urtiaga, Kimball, 5:16.25. 6, Tanner Ross, Millennium, 5:32.78. 8, Benjamin Marquez, Kimball, 5:38.05.
110 hurdles - 3, Derek Rubin, Mountain House, 19.77. 4, Elijah Rivera, Mountain House, 20.32. 7, Ty Kawano-Wilson, Kimball, 21.73. 8, Nikhil Gutlapalli, Mountain House, 21.75.
4x100 relay - 2, Kimball (Myles Nunn, Ryan Velasco, Preston Nunn, Jermaine Nance), 48.04.
4x200 relay - 3, Mountain House (Jamison Starks, Andrew Haynes-Simmons, Abhinaav Balaji, Sandor Quiba), 1:45.13. 4, Kimball (Jaden Espinoza, Christopher Chavez, Dhyan Kurup, Angelo Valencia), 1:45.68. 7, Tracy (Kevin Campbell, William Metge, Christopher Patino, Logan Brant), 1:50.44.
4x400 relay - 2, Kimball (Ryan Velasco, Juan Saavedra, Chance Smith, Ty Kawano-Wilson), 4:04.34. 4, Tracy (Kavin Satishkumar, Kevin Campbell, Josh Ruzon, Ethan Thanh), 4:21.75.
4x800 relay - 1, Tracy (Angelo Farinha, Brandon Ng, Josh Ruzon, Brandon Dao), 10:22.43. 3, Tracy (Daniel Damian, Lucas Jones, Joseph Jaballas, Isaias Fierros), 11:19.33.
800 meter sprint medley relay - 2, Kimball (Jermaine Nance, Angelo Valencia, Christopher Chavez, Juan Saavedra), 1:48.00. 4, Tracy (Kevin Campbell, William Metge, Christopher Patino, Logan Brant), 1:49.58.
4000 meter distance medley relay - 1, Tracy (Amir Popal, Isaias Fierros, Brandon Ng, Dhir Patel), 12:29.69. 3, Kimball (Benjamin Marquez, Tahha Pervez, Ethan Karthikeyan, Aaron Urtiaga), 13:04.74. 5, Mountain House (Rushan Sipai, Abhinaav Balaji, Rayan Mohammed, Tirdaud Rejaly), 13:25.00.
Shot put - 3, Aaron Manskau Jr, Tracy, 36-6.
Discus - 3, Jake Navas, Tracy, 98-10. 5, Dominic Guerra, Tracy, 86-0.
High jump - 4, Jamison Starks, Mountain House, 5-2. 5, Myles Nunn, Kimball, 5-2. 6, Abhinaav Balaji, Mountain House, 5-0. 7, Andrew Haynes-Simmons, Mountain House, 4-10.
Pole vault - 2, Andres Gamboa Jr., Tracy, 8-0. 4, Bobby Costa, Tracy, 7-6.
Long jump - 1, Preston Nunn, Kimball, 18-5½. 2, Amare Brooks, Mountain House, 18-2. 3, Chance Smith, Kimball, 17-11.
Triple jump - 1, Chance Smith, Kimball, 39-2. 2, Preston Nunn, Kimball, 37-5. 3, Myles Nunn, Kimball, 35-8.
Freshman-sophomore girls
Tracy 82, Patterson 72, Kimball 63.5, Ripon 60, West 39.5, Mountain House 22, East Union 20, Kennedy-Richmond 16, Golden Valley 16, Franklin 14, Lathrop 14, Chavez 13, Linden 12, Sonora 8
100 - 7, Payton Phillips, Kimball, 14.12.
400 - 3, Abhirami Nair, Mountain House, 1:05.82. 4, Rianna Quiruz, West, 1:06.43. 5, Jaden Cherry, Kimball, 1:07.32. 8, Synia Hunt, Millennium, 1:11.62.
1600 - 4, Hana Kieffaber, Mountain House, 6:13.89. 6, Andrea Lomeli, Kimball, 6:28.83. 7, Chloe Andrus, Kimball, 6:31.74.
100 hurdles - 1, Isabella Bianchini, Kimball, 19.41. 3, Kalia Wyatt, Kimball, 19.80. 4, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 19.84. 5, Ashlynne DeMontigny, Tracy, 20.71. 8, AveriElle Odom, Mountain House, 22.05.
4x100 relay - 2, West (Amber Li, Nicole Sweet, Jazeline Ayo, Rianna Quiruz), 56.17. 3, Tracy (Mya James, Angelina Freemon, Faythe DeLong, Chanel Taylor), 56.41. 7, Kimball (Zackhya Jaynella Feliciano, Avery Rodda, Kathryn Payba, Lindsay Nguyen), 59.95.
4x200 relay - 3, Tracy (Chanel Taylor, Jazelle Barba, Faythe DeLong, Savannah Keith), 2:07.00. 4, West (Jaylene Martinez, Amber Li, Nicole Sweet, Jocelyn Martinez), 2:07.15. 6, Tracy (Trinity Seierup, Ashlynne DeMontigny, Natalie Infante-Rosario, Jasmine Zapien), 2:07.98. 7, Mountain House (Jiani Pan, Aarin Srivastava, Meghna Sarathy, Corynne Vinson), 2:14.19. 8, Kimball (Sali Al Jundi, Trinity Brown, Laure De Vergnette, Natalie Diaz -Aguayo), 2:14.66.
4x400 relay - 2, West (Nicole Sweet, Jaylene Martinez, Jocelyn Martinez, Rianna Quiruz), 4:51.69. 3, Tracy (Alexia Buenrostros, Jazelle Barba, Rihana Shokoor, Jaida Castrejon), 4:59.98. 4, Kimball (Jaden Cherry, Kalia Wyatt, Khloe Sengchareune, Avery Rodda), 5:05.51.
800 meter sprint medley relay - 2, Tracy (Mya James, Chanel Taylor, Angelina Freemon, Faythe DeLong), 2:05.79. 3, West (Amber Li, Aida Millar, Jazeline Ayo, Rianna Quiruz), 2:07.34. 7, Kimball (Kathryn Payba, Lindsay Nguyen, Trinity Brown, Natalie Diaz -Aguayo), 2:31.28.
4000 meter distance medley relay - 2 Kimball, (Chloe Andrus, Zackhya Jaynella Feliciano, Lilah Macur, Andrea Lomeli), 15:58.30. 3, Tracy (Ianna Diaz, Natalie Infante-Rosario, Yuzar Oo, Madison Archer), 17:32.05.
Shot put - 3, Bailey Stone, Tracy, 22-7. 4, Danielle Francis, Tracy, 22-1. 5, Aarya Dhande, Mountain House, 21-4. 6, Kaelyn Grace Garcia, West, 20-5. 7, Alondra Perez, West, 19-7.
Discus - 1, Danielle Francis, Tracy, 70-0. 5, Kaelyn Grace Garcia, West, 55-11.
High jump - 1, Ashlynne DeMontigny, Tracy, 4-4. 2, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 4-0.
Pole vault - 1, Hailee Uecker, Kimball, 7-0. 2, Fallon Cox, Tracy, 6-6. 5, Lily Tankersley, Tracy, 5-6. 5, Abigail Sette, Tracy, 5-6. 5, Khloe Sengchareune, Kimball, 5-6. 5, Kaelyn Grace Garcia, West, 5-6.
Long jump - 1, Isabella Bianchini, Kimball, 14-10. 3, Natalie Infante-Rosario, Tracy, 13-8¾. 4, Danielle Francis, Tracy, 13-8. 7, Abhirami Nair, Mountain House, 12-9. 8, Aida Millar, West, 12-5¾.
Triple jump - 1, Abhirami Nair, Mountain House, 29-9. 3, Aida Millar, West, 29-3. 4, Natalie Infante-Rosario, Tracy, 28-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.