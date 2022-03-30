West High’s freshman-sophomore boys continue to dominate at early-season invitational meets, their latest triumph a first-place finish at the Castro Valley Invitational Relays on Saturday at Castro Valley High School.
West’s boys had the top score (97) out of 18 teams, including five gold medals. Individual event winners included sophomore Cameron Williams in the 300-meter hurdles (45.37) and sophomore Xavier Cardona Renshaw in the long jump (20-9½).
West also won three of the relays, including Cardona Renshaw, Williams, freshman Yosef Poblano and freshman Joseph Ramos Fortes in the 4x100 relay (45.49); Williams, sophomores McKye Valdez and Marcel Bovell and freshman Aaron Nelson in the 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.94); and Cardona Renshaw, Williams, Ramos Fortes and freshman Leonel Moreno in the 4x400 relay (3:37.62).
Mountain House and West placed 10th and 11th, respectively, out of 22 teams in the varsity boys competition and Millennium placed 18th. Gold medalists included Mountain House junior Yuji Buczynski in the 1600-meter run (4:40.15) and West senior Ekam Hundal in the high jump (5-4).
West placed fourth (4) in the freshman sophomore girls competition. Not all events were included in the team scores, according to results on athletic.net. Mountain House sophomore Niara Mangrum won the high jump (4-6), and West freshman Aida Millar won the triple jump (30-2½).
West placed eighth and Mountain House placed 17th out of 17 teams in the varsity girls competition. The top finish for a local team was fourth place (16:20.60) for West’s 4000-meter distance medley relay team of freshman Vin Yani Monet Cottier Ross, junior Jalyn Delgado and seniors Olayinka Bossa and Tiffany Carrillo.
West vs. St. Mary’s
The Wolf Pack freshman-sophomore teams prevailed in a Tri-City Athletic League dual match against St. Mary’s High on March 23 at Steve Lopez Stadium, while St. Mary’s won the varsity boys match by a slim margin and also won the varsity girls competition.
West’s frosh-soph boys beat St. Mary’s 76-60. First-place athletes for West included freshman Yosef Poblano, 100-meter dash (11.69) and 200-meter dash (24.49); freshman Jonathan Hupman, 1600 meters (4:50.45) and 3200 meters (10:59.00); sophomore Cameron Williams, 110 hurdles (16.70) and 300 hurdles (42.70); sophomore Xavier Cardona Renshaw, 400 (51.84) and long jump (19-2½); sophomore Xavier Soria, pole vault (10-0); and sophomore Clarence Shavers, triple jump (35-9).
West’s frosh-soph girls beat St. Mary’s 76-60. First-place athletes included freshman Rianna Quiruz in the 200 (28.64) and 400 (1:07.82); freshman Makayla Pelesasa in the shot put (26-6) and discus (57-4); sophomore Jazeline Ayo in the 100 (14.20); freshman Liliana Hernandez won the 3200 (16:06.48); freshman Jaylene Martinez, 100 hurdles (20.10); freshman Aida Millar, triple jump (29-5½); and Ayo, Quiruz, sophomore Amber Li and freshman Nicole Sweet, 4x100 relay (55.41).
St. Mary’s beat West’s varsity boys 63-61. West’s event winners included senior Jose Jacobo Martinez, 1600 (5:20.33) and 3200, (12:15.86); senior Edward Ochoa, 200 (25.37); Ochoa and seniors Timothy Miles, Rayyan Rayyan and Elijah Robertson-Kelly, 4x100 relay (45.81); and Ochoa, Miles and seniors David Torres and Ekam Hundal, 4x400 relay (3:56.18).
St. Mary’s beat West’s varsity girls 78-26. West’s first-place athletes were junior Jalyn Delgado, 400 (1:12.74); and senior Roselyn Lazum pole vault (8-0).
